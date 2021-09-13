Breaking News: Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick out for rest of the game due to injury

Ryan Fitzpatrick ruled out for the rest of Week 1 against LA Chargers

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick got the nod to be the starter for the Washington Football Team for Week 1, but it was short-lived. Ryan Fitzpatrick left the field with the medical staff about midway through the second quarter. LA Chargers edge Uchenna Nwosu, cut inside on a blitz and places a nasty, clean hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick. Nwosu drove Fitzpatrick to the ground on his side and apparently injured his hip on the play.

The hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick: pic.twitter.com/gV29lytStm — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 12, 2021

Prior to the injury, Ryan Fitzpatrick was having a rather average outing: 3/6 for 13 yards and one sack. The Chargers' front seven had put pressure on him early in the game.

Taylor Heinicke replaces Ryan Fitzpatrick for the rest of the game as Fitzpatrick has been ruled out for the rest of the game. Heinicke will likely have his own struggles in the game, with LT Charles Leno and RT Sam Cosmi struggling against the Chargers. Luckily, Heinicke is playing well after missing his first two passing attempts: 7/9 for 53 yards and a TD.

This is one of the most unbelievable catches by @TheTerry_25. And a dime by Taylor Heinicke. pic.twitter.com/R8ngxWdNUp — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 12, 2021

It's unknown how severe Ryan Fitzpatrick is injured or if he will play in Week 2. Taylor Heinicke is already playing better than Fitzpatrick was and could get the nod to start Week 2 even if Fitzpatrick is cleared to play. Heinicke was set to be the starter this year before Washington decided to bring in a veteran instead with Ryan Fitzpatrick. In a vulnerable NFC East and while having a formable defense, Washington could win the division again, but they need a consistent QB.

