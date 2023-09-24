Breece Hall or Javonte Williams Start 'Em Sit 'Em: RB projections for fantasy football Week 3

Breece Hall and Javonte Williams are two running backs who bring freshness and potential to fantasy football. Hall had an excellent start for fantasy owners in Week 1, going for 15.7 points in PPR leagues. However, the Jets star had a setback in Week 2 with just 0.9 points.

Williams' start to the season has led to two straight games with under double-digit fantasy points. Week 1 saw just 9.7 points, while it dipped to 7.8 points last week.

Either way, both RBs could use a good Week 3 to alleviate their fantasy owners' stress.

Is Breece Hall a good fantasy pick?

New York Jets RB Breece Hall

Breece Hall's ADP indicates that he is a good fantasy pick, as he's listed as the 15th-best player at his position in ADP leagues. In the early to mid-rounds, he was taken in some fantasy drafts as an RB1 option. Last season, he had a total of 115.1 PPR points in fantasy.

What made it even more shocking is that he did all this in just seven games and two starts. Hall was in 233, or 49 percent of New York's offensive snaps in 2022 after missing time with a knee injury.

Owners didn't seem all that concerned with the injury and still are banking on him to win some games in fantasy. Most owners didn't love the idea of the Jets signing Dalvin Cook this offseason. This could mean that Hall could lose some valuable snaps in the backfield.

However, the 22-year-old is still a key asset in the Jets passing game. He had 218 yards receiving on 31 targets and a touchdown last season. When the Jets lost star quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season with an Achilles injury, it shifted the focus of the offense.

They could look to keep starting quarterback Zach Wilson with a run game, meaning Hall could yield fantasy points to those who drafted him.

Is Javonte Williams a good fantasy pick?

Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams' ADP indicates he is a good fantasy pick, ranked 28th amongst fellow running backs in PPR leagues. Last season, the Broncos star tore his ACL and MCL in his knee, getting just 42 total points. His rookie season showed how good he can be when fully healthy.

He ended the 2021 season with 204.9 PPR points as he started all 17 games with Denver that season. So far this season, he's at 17.5 points, which is under double his total from last season.

Those who own him in fantasy see him returning from that knee injury and becoming better this season. Williams faces some competition as the Broncos signed Samaje Perine this offseason.

Using both backs indicates that head coach Sean Payton favors Williams in the run games. Yet, Perine does have two touchdowns in the passing game and has one more target than Williams (9 to 8).

Fantasy owners of Williams would love to see him more involved in the passing game, but it's early times in the season. For now, he is a good pick who's on pace for another 200+ fantasy football season in 2023.

Breece Hall vs. Javonte Williams: Who should I start

Hall is set to face the Patriots at home, as Williams will see the Dolphins on the road. The matchup defensively does present opportunities for each to get some fantasy points.

Per the Sportskeeda Start/Sit optimizer, Williams has the more favorable matchup over Hall.

Breece Hall or Javonte Williams fantasy projection Week 3

Miami's defense is more prone to give up some yards in general, which plays into Williams's average. The optimizer shows that quarterback Russell Wilson will find Williams out in the flat in the passing game.

Hall against the Patriots' defense is a tall task, as points might be hard to come by in Week 3. The Jets may be forced to throw it more to have a chance to win at home.

This week will have Williams as an RB2 in most PPR leagues, which is welcome news to those starting him. Hall in your lineup this week means there aren't any better options on your fantasy roster. He's an RB3 in Week 3 and a flex option if necessary.

Breece Hall could surprise some folks should he get more than the projected two receptions for 22 yards. However, stick with Javonte Williams over Hall this week to be sure and have a chance to win.

