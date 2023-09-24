DK Metcalf or Mike Williams Start 'Em Sit 'Em: WR projections for fantasy Week 3

DK Metcalf and Mike Williams will both be looking for a good Week 3 and their teams need them too.

The Seattle Seahawks are 1-1 going into this week. They lost their first game to the Los Angeles Rams 30-13 on a bad day for them on both sides of the ball. They rebounded with a 37-31 victory in overtime against the Detroit Lions. They will look to carry the momentum into this game.

The Los Angeles Chargers, meanwhile, are 0-2. They got torched by the Miami Dolphins in their opening week 36-34 defeat, with Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa running rampant. They did not do themselves much favors last week either, losing 27-24 to the Tennessee Titans. They desperately need a change of luck as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is DK Metcalf a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

DK Metcalf will play for the Seattle Seahawks against the Carolina Panthers. Metcalf has a 16.4% Target share and a 36.0% air-yard share. Among 60 qualifying wide receivers, he ranks 21st in receiving grade. He has scored 13.7 and 13.5 fantasy points in the first two weeks, showing consistency despite not scoring in their second game but making up for the lack of touchdown using more receptions and yards.

Want to trade Skyy Moore? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

The only concern might have been him missing some practice with a rib injury during the week but he is still in line to start. While the Seahawks did not have a great offensive output against the Los Angeles Rams, DK Metcalf still scored a touchdown. And now Geno Smith is starting to improve, as he showed in the win against the Detroit Lions. Based on all these parameters, Metcalf looks like a solid pick.

Expand Tweet

Is Mike Williams a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

Mike Williams will line up for the Los Angeles Chargers against the Minnesota Vikings, who themselves are at 0-2. Something will have to give.

Mike Williams has led the offense with a 24.3% Target share, a 32.1% air yard share, and a 29.4% first-read share. He ranks 33rd in receiving grade and 30th in yards per route run. He has yet to score a touchdown this season but has picked up fantasy points due to his high share of receptions and yards. He has only 8.5 yards in the first game against the Miami Dolphins but picked it up against the Tennessee Titans with a 16.6 points outing.

Mike Williams has 8 targets, 12 receptions, and 128 receiving yards this season and ranks 34th among wide receivers. The Minnesota Vikings are giving up 336 yards per game this season, which points to the opposition offenses getting a fair amount of chances. However, the only concern might be that their run defense, ranked fourth-worst in the league with 166 yards per game might force the Chargers to run the ball more.

Even with that, given the volume of receptions he has had, Mike Williams could be a solid pick.

DK Metcalf vs. Mike Williams: Who should I start in Week 3?

Week 3 Comparison: DK Metcalf versus Mike Williams

Using Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, it is clear that the difference between the two receivers is a hair's breadth. Consistency in performance has won out as it suggests starting DK Metcalf over Mike Williams.

That is not an unwise decision. DK Metcalf is expected to have a higher chance of scoring a touchdown in a game they are expected to win. Mike Williams, even though he is expected to have more yards that his Seattle counterpart, has a lesser chance of scoring based on his season's record so far.

Furthermore, with there being a chance, as highlighted before, of the Chargers using more of the running game against the Minnesota Vikings, his reception count and targets may decrease. The margins are fine but it is better to go ahead with starting the Seahawks receiver this week.

Confused about whom to start for the Broncos vs. Dolphins? Try out Start/Sit Optimizer to make your decision easier