Brenden Rice draft projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for USC WR

Brenden Rice has the biggest shoes to fill among all wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. The football world, especially the team that will select him, hopes his output will be comparable to his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

While his father is considered the greatest of all time, it would be unfair to judge him according to his father’s accomplishments. However, the former University of Southern California standout has the tools to build a successful NFL career.

Brenden Rice draft profile

Transferring from the University of Colorado to USC helped improve his draft stock. Lincoln Riley’s offensive scheme helped Brenden Rice to look like a viable NFL wide receiver.

In his first season with the Trojans, Rice finished with 39 receptions for 611 yards and four touchdowns. That’s a significant jump, considering he had 419 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons at Colorado.

However, his improvement isn’t over, especially when playing with former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. In his best year in college football, Rice had 45 catches for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final season for the Trojans.

Rice uses his size well to track off-target balls while displaying his explosiveness. He is impressive in finding the soft spots of any defensive formation and creating separation with his quick cuts and twitches.

Brenden Rice has strong hands to finish difficult catches. He can play as a decoy by clearing routes or showing his blocking skills when he’s not the option.

While he has the attributes to make a mark in the NFL, Rice has flaws, especially in making quick stops. He might take an extra step before breaking into the cut and tends to cover more ground than needed in his routes.

Though his numbers have improved, consistency is an issue. He had solid games against UCLA, Arizona State, Arizona, and Colorado. But he disappeared against nationally-ranked opponents like Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, and Oregon. He had 18 yards against the Fighting Irish, 34 versus the Utes, and 44 against the Huskies.

However, excellent coaching can correct those mistakes, making his upside limitless. The possibilities for his growth as a wide receiver make him an intriguing prospect among the wide receiver class of 2024.

Best Brenden Rice landing spots

If his game translates to the pro game, Brenden Rice is a great value pick from the late third to the early fourth round. He can gradually develop into a solid wideout in the NFL.

It’s unfair to compare him with his father. Instead, allowing him to play his game boosts his chances of success. Therefore, three teams will offer him the platform to shine.

#1 – Baltimore Ravens

Despite his blunder during the 2023 AFC Championship Game, Zay Flowers will be an asset for the Ravens. However, they don’t have a big target with exceptional speed to complement Flowers. While Mark Andrews is a reliable option, he’s not a legitimate deep threat.

That’s where Rice can become the perfect fit for the Baltimore offense. If the defense starts to cover him, Lamar Jackson can still make them pay with his running skills. But if it’s a one-on-one matchup, Rice can beat his cover, given his height and ability to collect contested balls.

#2 – Carolina Panthers

The Panthers would have the top overall pick if not for the trade with the Chicago Bears that got them Bryce Young. While the verdict is still out on Young as an NFL starter, the Panthers have several roster spots to cover.

Carolina could use more help at wide receiver, especially with the discrepancy in the production between Adam Thielen (1,014 yards) and DJ Chark Jr. (525). Brenden Rice can provide Young with a reliable threat to bolster their offense.

#3 – Kansas City Chiefs

The wide receiver room is the Chiefs’ glaring flaw because they have addressed their needs in other positions through recent drafts. Rashee Rice is shaping up to be a great player. However, the Chiefs need more to secure their third consecutive Super Bowl title.

Why not bring in another “Rice” to help their cause? They can select Brenden Rice with the last pick of the second or third rounds in what could be another draft steal.