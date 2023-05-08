Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has publicly endorsed former FOX News political commentator Tucker Carlson amidst his exit from the network.

The quarterback shared a video on his Twitter account supporting a boycott for FOX following Carlson's demisal. Carlson was hired as a political analyst for the network in 2009 and hosted the show 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' from 2016 to 2023.

There was no reason given for his release, which has resulted in a viewership decline for FOX News. Favre is one of of the many viewers who has decided to stop watching the network:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brett Favre @BrettFavre I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. https://t.co/dvrNlLdvgW

Favre is battiling his own accusations. He finds himself at the center of the Mississippi Welfare Scandal after receiving $1 million for speaking engagements that he never ended up partaking in.

Brett Favre and Donald Trump link takes NFL world by storm

Speaking of controversial figures, his prior engagements with former U.S. president Donald Trump has drawn the ire of NFL Fans. The former quarterback was reportedly involved in the creation of a drug that would provide relief for players who were suffering with symptoms of concussion.

As Favre and a partner wanted to raise funding for the drugs, they sought Trump's help. The same company was later involved in the Mississippi Welfare Scandal. They gained access to $1.7 million in funds that were sopposed to go to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Favre also reportedly took welfare funds from the state to help build a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter attends. He has vehemently denied those allegations, and given back the $1 million he received for his no-show appearances. Although he has allegedly still not paid back the $240,000 in interest.

Both Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe were sued by Favre for reporting on the scandal. They fought back at the former NFL QB, citing the First Ammendment Rights in Freedom of Speech and filed for a dismissal and a violation.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes