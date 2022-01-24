"No signs of slowing down" - Brett Favre shares his take on Aaron Rodgers' possible Packers exit 

There's uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers following the team's embarrassing Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. Even before the playoff game, there were rumors about Rodgers' possible exit this postseason.

The manner in which the Packers lost led to a lot of questions about Rodgers' desire to remain in Green Bay. In his post-game press conference, the quarterback made it clear that he does not want to be a part of a rebuild in the postseason. He said:

“I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision - obviously before free agency,” Rodgers said about his future with the Packers.

Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers will thrive even if he leaves the Packers

Legendary quarterback Brett Favre has been in Rodgers' position before, enduring disappointing playoff results throughout his storied NFL career. Despite failing to see the Packers get over the line in yet another playoff game, Favre feels Rodgers is still the man to deliver Super Bowls regardless of wherever he plays.

Favre appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio and praised Rodgers' leadership and his qualities as a quarterback. The Hall of Famer said:

"I just think that his football IQ is as good as anybody’s that ever played the game. Aaron’s going to shatter every record out there if he continues to play. He’s better now than he’s ever been and shows no signs of slowing down."

Favre acknowledges that Rodgers may leave Green Bay this postseason and expects him to deliver wherever he goes. He added:

"The bottom line is, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers control their own destiny. Whether he goes to another team or not, he’s gonna make whoever he plays with so much better. He’s just a prolific playmaker. Probably, the best playmaker that I think we have ever seen.”

“He never makes bad decisions and he never makes bad throws,” Favre explained. “It just seems like he’s always on time. He’s always accurate and he always picks the right guy [to throw to]. I’m sure there’s times he’s picked the wrong guy, but you wouldn’t know it. Because he makes it work.”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers now head into the off-season projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap, the NFL’s second most challenging off-season position behind only the New Orleans Saints.



There was talk of a possible move to the 49ers last year, but it failed to materialize as Rodgers decided to stay put in Green Bay. It is worth noting that the star quarterback grew up as a 49ers fan and San Francisco looked like the logical destination for him around the time of the 2021 NFL Draft. Interestingly, he has never defeated the 49ers in the postseason and is now 0-4 against them in the playoffs.

Whether Rodgers will take a different approach this year remains to be seen. Is it worth the gamble? Only time will tell.

