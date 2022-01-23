"Don't wish to be part of a rebuild" - Aaron Rodgers cast doubts over his Packers future

Despite Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers earning the No. 1 seed, they are done for after a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs.

That immediately led to questions about whether it was the last time the quarterback walked off Lambeau Field as the home team's signal-caller.

In his postgame press appearance, Rodgers didn't do much to stop the rumors of his possible departure out of Green Bay. In fact, he even said that if the team is going to rebuild, he doesn't want to be a part of that.

“I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision - obviously before free agency,” Rodgers said about his future with the Packers

Is it finally time for a divorce between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers grew up as a San Francisco 49ers fan. It was even speculated once that the 49ers may draft him out of college.

That didn't happen, and he fell in the first round to 24th when he was drafted by the Packers, with whom he has spent his entire career thus far.

But the 49ers always seem to have Aaron Rodgers' number. The veteran quarterback has never defeated San Francisco in the postseason.

He's 0-4 against them in the playoffs. Although the Packers were able to get a win in Week 3 of the NFL season over the 49ers, the team imploded in the second half of last night's loss.

Rumors of the three-time NFL MVP possibly leaving the team began in the offseason around the time of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was not traded and Green Bay was able to restructure their long-term quarterback's contract and get him back in time to report to training camp.

As part of the discussions and restructure, both parties agreed that the quarterback could have more say in player personnel. He even freed up $10 million of his 2021 contract and pushed it to 2022 so that the Packers could acquire additional players.

Now, being nearly $50 million over the salary cap, entering 2022, there are certainly going to be significant moves made on the Green Bay Packers roster.

One of the conditions of the agreement before the season was that Rodgers would have more of a say, which included whether he would stay or leave after the season.

Although the Green Bay Packers won't need to completely rebuild, they will need to do a personnel overhaul. With his comments last night, it's almost certain now that he will be on the move this offseason.

There doesn't seem to be much more that the organization can do to retain their quarterback, who now looks to force their hand into parting ways with him.

