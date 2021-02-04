Brett Favre throws shade at Deshaun Watson for wanting to switch teams 

Hall of Famer Brett Favre has thrown shade towards Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for wanting to trade NFL teams.

Watson had made it clear that he is unhappy about not being included in the hiring of a new general manager. He was also upset last year when the Texans traded his top target, DeAndre Hopkins, to the Arizona Cardinals. The discontented Pro Bowl quarterback is reported to have the New York Jets in his sights along with rivals, the Miami Dolphins.

However, the Texans have not slammed the door shut on trading him, despite Watson's four-year, $156 million extensions with Texan Houston.

Brett Favre said the following on Yahoo Sports about Watson's situation:

"You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job. Do it and let the chips fall where they may... I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I'm not saying he's wrong. Again, I think it's a different day and time, and it'll be interesting to see how the organization handles it."

Brett Favre joined @MintyBets to discuss Deshaun Watson demanding a trade from the Texans. pic.twitter.com/1YTRl0QefO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 1, 2021

Brett Favre essentially believes that Watson should simmer down and play the game. He also played devil's advocate by saying he understands Watson's position and stating that things are different from how they used to be.

Watson's agent, David Mulugheta, was upset on his player's behalf and responded on Twitter.

"Brett should probably stop throwing stones from that glass house he's sitting in," tweeted Mulugheta.

Brett Favre's comments can be viewed as hypocritical

Mulugheta expresses a fair point. Brett Favre gave the Green Bay Packers a hard time for several years with his constant retirement deliberations. Once he retired, he opted to play for an NFL team other than the Packers.

Brett Favre's statement came off as hypocritical, especially considering that he spent the end of his career involved in the most-dramatic and prolonged decision-making process about whether he would retire from football. The player's action resulted in the Green Bay Packers being forced to trade him.

When Brett Favre left Green Bay, he still had three years left on a 10-year, 101.5 million dollar contract with the Packers.

Brett Favre retired like 7 times so he could change teams https://t.co/w0LqxS8QPc — John Malmin (@john__malmin) February 4, 2021

Favre attempted to force the Packers to trade him to an NFC North team. The Packers initially refused, but Favre ended up with the Minnesota Vikings after a season with the Jets.

This begs the question, how is Favre's forced trade in 2008 any different from what Watson is doing in 2021? It appears that the only difference is that it took Favre a year to get traded.