Brian Burns contract: Exploring Panthers' 2x Pro Bowler's $150,000,000 deal to Giants

Much has been said about how the Carolina Panthers mishandled the Brian Burns trade. They were previously offered multiple first-round picks, only to turn it down. The Panthers finally agreed to trade the two-time Pro Bowler to the New York Giants for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-rounder.

As part of the sign-and-trade, however, the Giants agreed to give the former Florida State standout a five-year contract worth up to $150 million. The $30 million annual average makes him the second highest-paid edge rusher behind Nick Bosa’s $34 million.

Without the trade, Burns might play for the Panthers under the franchise tag worth $24 million. Instead, he will join a young and promising Giants pass rush with Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux. He will also be paid lucratively as the five-year contract progresses.

As soon Brian Burns signs the contract, he will receive $87.5 million in guaranteed money throughout the deal. That includes a $25 million signing bonus, which the Giants can pro-rate for salary cap charges. His $18 million base salary for 2024 is also fully guaranteed.

Burns will receive a guaranteed $11.5 million out of his $22.5 million base salary a year later. He will also get $1 million in per-game roster bonuses in 2026 and up to $2.5 million in roster bonuses for 2027 and 2028 if he’s still on the roster by the fifth day of those league years.

Burns will also receive a $500,000 workout bonus annually.

Some football experts argue that the Giants overpaid for a linebacker who had a down year last season. However, he still produced 50 tackles, eight sacks, two passes defended, and a forced fumble in 16 games.

His best year came in 2022 when he tallied a career-high 12.5 sacks, 63 tackles, and three pass deflections. Therefore, the Giants are getting a player at the peak of his career, a scary thought for opposing teams.

Brian Burns’ salary cap charge and dead money throughout the contract

While most details regarding Brian Burns’ impending deal have been discussed, the Giants will distribute its cap hit over five years. Hence, he will count for $23.5 million against the $255.4 salary cap in 2024.

That amount increases to $27.75 million in 2025 and $28.75 million in 2026. Burns will have a $30.75 million charge in 2027 and 2028.

Conversely, he will count for a $76 million dead cap in 2024, $53 million in 2025, and $27.75 million in 2026. The dead money drops to $10 million in 2027 and $5 million in 2028.

Brian Burns’ contract also has a potential opt-out after the 2026 season.