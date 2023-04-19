Brian Davis has emerged as a potential suitor for the Washington Commanders as Dan Snyder prepares to sell. He reportedly agreed to sell to the Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales group, but Davis came along after and offered a whopping $7 billion.

That's almost a full billion more than the Harris/Rales group offered and it has raised questions about the source of the money. Where did Davis get this much money to try and buy an NFL team?

He recently came clean on where he gets his money and it's a shocking answer. According to reports, this is legitimately what the potential owner said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk This is an actual, not-The-Onion quote from Brian Davis, earlier today on @JunksRadio , on the source for his funding to buy the Commanders: “My money comes from white people . . . who are Jewish, Italian, and Sicilian.” This is an actual, not-The-Onion quote from Brian Davis, earlier today on @JunksRadio, on the source for his funding to buy the Commanders: “My money comes from white people . . . who are Jewish, Italian, and Sicilian.”

Per ProFootballTalk, Davis said:

“My money comes from white people... who are Jewish, Italian, and Sicilian.”

Davis offered $7 billion for the Commanders, which has made a lot of people turn their heads. The franchise is not even valued at the $6.05 billion the Harris/Rales group offered, so a $7 billion bid is shocking.

Additionally, Davis couldn't come up with the appropriate funds to purchase the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2006. His sudden influx of billions of dollars understandably raises concerns.

Shawne Merriman @shawnemerriman Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



A $7 billion cash offer by DC native Brian Davis was made to buy the team which would make him the NFL's first black owner, per



wusa9.com/article/sports… Update: The sale of the #Commanders to Josh Harris for $6.05B might not be finalized as previously reported.A $7 billion cash offer by DC native Brian Davis was made to buy the team which would make him the NFL's first black owner, per @DarrenMHaynes Update: The sale of the #Commanders to Josh Harris for $6.05B might not be finalized as previously reported.A $7 billion cash offer by DC native Brian Davis was made to buy the team which would make him the NFL's first black owner, per @DarrenMHaynes wusa9.com/article/sports… https://t.co/D3FYnJhPRR BS Brian Davis doesn’t have the funds, tried to get me for 3m took his ass to court and won $4m. He owes a bunch of athletes money the other owners will never approve this. twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman… BS Brian Davis doesn’t have the funds, tried to get me for 3m took his ass to court and won $4m. He owes a bunch of athletes money the other owners will never approve this. twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

However, in addressing these concerns, he admitted where he gets his money from. Reports have surfaced that Davis has been sued for failure to pay back loans on a few occasions.

For example, when Davis raised money in the effort to purchase the Grizzlies, he did not pay back the loan. As a result, he was sued by former Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

This likely means that Snyder will ignore the bid. If there's legitimacy concerns, it's probably best to go with the valid $6.05 billion bid to non-shady owners instead of $7 billion from unknown sources.

Will Dan Snyder still sell the Washington Commanders to Harris/Rales?

As of now, Dan Snyder has not backed out of the agreement with the Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales-led ownership group with the Washington Commanders. There are a lot of moving pieces, but the fact that he accepted their bid is still true.

Dan Snyder is selling the Washington Commanders

Whether or not the sale gets finalized and pushed through remains to be seen, but the first step of the process is complete.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes