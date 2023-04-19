Brian Davis has emerged as a potential suitor for the Washington Commanders as Dan Snyder prepares to sell. He reportedly agreed to sell to the Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales group, but Davis came along after and offered a whopping $7 billion.
That's almost a full billion more than the Harris/Rales group offered and it has raised questions about the source of the money. Where did Davis get this much money to try and buy an NFL team?
He recently came clean on where he gets his money and it's a shocking answer. According to reports, this is legitimately what the potential owner said.
Per ProFootballTalk, Davis said:
“My money comes from white people... who are Jewish, Italian, and Sicilian.”
Davis offered $7 billion for the Commanders, which has made a lot of people turn their heads. The franchise is not even valued at the $6.05 billion the Harris/Rales group offered, so a $7 billion bid is shocking.
Additionally, Davis couldn't come up with the appropriate funds to purchase the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2006. His sudden influx of billions of dollars understandably raises concerns.
However, in addressing these concerns, he admitted where he gets his money from. Reports have surfaced that Davis has been sued for failure to pay back loans on a few occasions.
For example, when Davis raised money in the effort to purchase the Grizzlies, he did not pay back the loan. As a result, he was sued by former Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.
This likely means that Snyder will ignore the bid. If there's legitimacy concerns, it's probably best to go with the valid $6.05 billion bid to non-shady owners instead of $7 billion from unknown sources.
Will Dan Snyder still sell the Washington Commanders to Harris/Rales?
As of now, Dan Snyder has not backed out of the agreement with the Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales-led ownership group with the Washington Commanders. There are a lot of moving pieces, but the fact that he accepted their bid is still true.
Whether or not the sale gets finalized and pushed through remains to be seen, but the first step of the process is complete.
