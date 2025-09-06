Brian Drake's Week 1 Fantasy Football Start/Sit advice: Players I love and hate ft. Stefon Diggs, Marvin Harrison Jr., and more

Just because you drafted a player early in your fantasy football league doesn't mean he's automatically in your starting lineup. We have to evaluate the conditions, such as the opponent, the health of the team around him, the weather conditions, and the potential game script. With that in mind, I've got some players I'm higher on than most, and some I'm shying away from in my lineups. As always, know your scoring and what roster requirements you have before making start and sit choices.

Players I'm LOVING in Week 1:

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Tyler Warren (TE) Colts - When you are a first-round pick and immediately put into a starting role, there are expectations. Very high ones if you're the former Mackey Award-winning tight end for the Indianapolis Colts. I'm all about Warren this year and especially this week. Miami struggled against the tight end last season, allowing the 11th most fantasy points per game to the position. From Week 10 on, the Dolphins allowed at least nine fantasy points to opposing tight ends in all but two games. Miami's defense is still leaky, even with the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick at free safety. I'd expect Indy to move Warren around and utilize his size and speed in the middle of the field, where Daniel Jones can find him as a safety valve all day long.

Travis Hunter (WR) JAX - Is he a receiver or a cornerback? Who cares. He's talented and going to be targeted on Sunday. I'd be shocked if the Panthers didn't travel Jaycee Horn with Brian Thomas Jr. for most of the game. That leaves the rookie from Colorado free to roam vs a Panthers secondary that allowed the 10th most points to opposing wideouts. I think the new Jags head coach, Liam Coen, will find ways to scheme open his newest toy. Hunter can be a weapon in the screen game, which is a staple of the West Coast offense that Coen is bringing to Jacksonville. I can see Hunter breaking a screen for a big play this week.

Stefon Diggs (WR) NE - Diggs takes over as the alpha receiver in the New England passing attack. His inside/outside versatility is key to his fantasy success. He can win from any area on the field. Last year, in just eight games with Houston, Diggs was a first-down merchant. 31 of his 47 receptions went for a first down. He's going to be Drake Maye's first read on most throws, which will vastly improve his target share over the 10% he had with the Texans a year ago. I'm not scared by any of the Raiders' corners, so I think Diggs will have his chances all day. Vegas was tormented last year by receivers who could move around the formation. Give me Diggs for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Players I'm HATING in Week 1:

NFL: Buffalo Bills Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Khalil Shakir (WR) BUF - It's one thing to face the Baltimore Ravens; it's another to do it coming off a high ankle sprain. Shakir is practicing in full, but will still feel the effects of this multi-week injury. I don't have any faith in Shakir being able to cut in and out of breaks as he usually does this week. For a player who needs targets (he led the Bills with 120), he has a lot of competition. Buffalo added receivers Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore to go along with Keon Coleman and a duo of tight ends. Last season, Shakir went 4/62 in their Week 4 showdown. I'd be hard-pressed to see him beat those numbers this week.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR) ARI - A bust of an early-round pick a year ago, Harrison gained little competition on the outside in Arizona. He'll face an improved Saints secondary that boasts two new safeties in Justin Reid and Julian Blackmon. Last year's WR 30, Harrison, was a major disappointment. Despite strong target numbers, he failed to crack the top-20 in PPR scoring in all but one of his final seven games. With such focus on Harrison and Trey McBride in the passing game, it will be hard for the second-year pro to find space without double coverage.

R.J. Harvey (RB) DEN - We've all seen the Sean Payton running back tricks in our day. We expect one guy to get the bulk of the carries, and then he feeds a lesser-known player who, let's be honest, isn't on our fantasy team! That's going to be the case in Week 1 as J.K. Dobbins will set the pace for the Broncos as Harvey gets his feet wet. While I do like Harvey as a talent, it's going to take a few weeks to build the coach's trust and phase out the veteran back (Dobbins). If Harvey is to make his way as a pass catcher, the Titans allowed just two backs all of 2024 to gain more than 50 yards receiving. It's going to happen eventually for Harvey, just not this week.

