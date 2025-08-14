Brian Robinson Jr. fantasy outlook, ADP and stats: Where should you draft Commanders RB in 2025?

Brian Robinson Jr. enters his fourth NFL season as an established running back who can make a strong impact inside the five. The Alabama product shared snaps with Austin Ekeler during Kliff Kingsbury's first season as offensive coordinator, which doesn't seem to change this campaign, but Robinson could still make the most of it and have a solid season in fantasy football.

Ad

The Washington Commanders have a strong running game, as quarterback Jayden Daniels can carry the ball, too. This could derail Robinson's production and his draft position in 2025.

Brian Robinson Jr. fantasy outlook and points projection

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robinson played 14 games last season, carried the ball 187 times for 799 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Additionally, he caught 20 passes for 159 yards. Robinson led the Commanders in carries, surpassing Jayden Daniels (148) and Austin Ekeler (77). His rushing yards were second to Daniels' (891), but Robinson led in touchdowns, scoring two more than the second-year playmaker.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brian Robinson's projected numbers against Joe Mixon's.

Brian Robinson Jr. finished the 2024 season as the RB18 and 43rd-best player on Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football RB rankings. He beat the Houston Texans' Joe Mixon, a seasoned veteran who shines in fantasy football.

Ad

Our fantasy analyzer says Robinson will have a better season than Mixon, giving him a 210.7 fantasy points projection, broken down into 1054.8 rushing yards and 6.5 touchdowns. As a receiver, Robinson is projected to catch 28.03 passes for 250.2 yards and 2.1 touchdowns.

Brian Robinson Jr. ADP: Where should you draft the Commanders RB?

Robinson's numbers in 2024 were promising. While he will remain in a committee with Austin Ekeler, the numbers demonstrate that Robinson was the most productive running back. He excelled at the goal-line work, scoring four touchdowns and carrying the ball eight times inside the five.

Ad

Robinson's ADP is tricky, given his situation and the players around him. He hasn't been as durable as desired. He has missed at least two games in his first three seasons in the league.

Robinson could work well as a complementary player instead of a starting running back. He should be solid as a flex while the other two backs carry the heavier workload.

Fantasy managers should pick him in the mid-to-late rounds to add depth to their squads. He's far away from the Saquon Barkleys, Derrick Henrys or James Cooks, but Robinson can make an impact to help teams win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension