Brian Robinson Jr. injury update: Latest on Commanders RB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Brian Robinson Jr. is a huge part of the Washington Commanders offense, with the Alabama Crimson Tide leading the team in every rushing category. Robinson Jr. serves as a safety blanket for sophomore quarterback Sam Howell, and he is one of the few positives in what looks like yet another lost season in Washington.

However, ahead of Week 15, it looks like Washington is dealing with a niggling injury that threatens to rule him out for the near future. This article will examine Williams' injury status, what happened to him, and his potential return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Update

According to reports, Brian Robinson Jr. did not train on Thursday because of a hamstring injury. Robinson Jr. missed Wednesday's training session in a concerning development for the often maligned Commanders.

If Robinson doesn't play in Week 15, we expect Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez Jr. to share reps in the backfield. Gibson is a versatile option, as he is a solid pass catcher and a willing runner. Rodriguez Jr., on the other hand, is more of a bruiser and is well-equipped to play the Robinson Jr. role.

What happened to Brian Robinson Jr.?

Robinson Jr. suffered a hamstring injury in his side's Week 13 loss against the Miami Dolphins. The Alabama Crimson Tide alum sustained the injury early in the game and left the fixture with just seven carries, 53 rushing yards, and no touchdowns.

However, the Washington coaching staff was more relaxed about the issue as the Commanders entered their bye week in Week 14. However, following the completion of the bye week, Robinson Jr. remains a significant doubt for Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams.

When will Brian Robinson Jr. return?

Brian Robinson Jr. is unclear, with the Washington Commanders star running back missing both training sessions ahead of his team's Sunday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Hence, it is impossible to predict a return date until Robinson Jr. is seen partaking in training drills at the Commanders' facility.

Robinson Jr. has been solid in 2023, with the Alabama Crimson Tide alum putting up a stat line of 160 carries, 664 rushing yards, and five touchdowns. He is the lead running back in Washington and a future Pro Bowler with his versatile skill set. Alongside Sam Howell, Robinson Jr. is a building block for rebuilding the Washington franchise.

