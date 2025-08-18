Brian Robinson Jr. landing spot: 5 teams who should immediately trade for Commanders RB ft. San Francisco 49ers

Brian Robinson Jr. was a key component of the Washington Commanders' monstrous 2024 turnaround, scoring a career-high eight touchdowns on 182 rushing attempts. But a day before the team faces the New England Patriots in the preseason, a stunning update about him has emerged.

On Sunday, the fourth-year running back was reported to be being shopped around the league:

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report Sources: The #Commanders have been shopping RB Brian Robinson Jr. to teams around the NFL. The former 3rd-round pick out of Alabama is entering the final year of his contract.

With time running out on the preseason for teams to make last-minute deals, here are five of them that have the best odds of landing him.

5 ideal landing spots for Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

5) Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Travis Etienne fell on very hard times in 2024. After two straight thousand-yarders in 2022 and 2023, he cratered to just 558 as injuries plagued him. And entering his own contract year, the Jaguars are seemingly prepared to sideline him in favor of Tank Bigsby.

But they could add some more winning material, and Brian Robinson provides that. His size (6'1", 225 lbs.) will provide the team with the physicality that it needs to contend for the AFC South.

4) San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Christian McCaffrey is expected to be back, but he will also be largely alone when he is. And coming off a significant injury, he has no guarantee of being his all-conquering 2023 self.

Isaac Guerendo was brilliant in spot duty as a rookie, but he cannot be the only credible backup running back the 49ers have. Robinson provides production to a room that badly needs depth.

3) Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns, or at least their ground game, are entering a new era in the 2025 season. No more Nick Chubb means one of rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson may become the lead back.

The rest of the cast, however, leaves much to be desired. Pierre Strong? Jerome Ford? None of them are likely to break out.

Brian Robinson can come in and teach that corps what "dominating" looks like.

2) Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams Joint Practice - Source: Getty

If Robinson were to walk into the Cowboys' roster now, he would easily be their most talented running back. The team had a potential keeper in Rico Dowdle, who went from third-stringer to first-time thousand-yarder in 2024, only to let him leave for the Carolina Panthers.

The end result? Javonte Williams is their projected RB1 - not exactly a situation Brian Schottenheimer wants to begin his head coaching debut with. So while Jerry Jones may be reluctant to deal with a divisional rival, he must for the sake of his team's competitiveness.

1) Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

Even during their dynasty, the Chiefs were not known to have the most potent ground game - a far cry from when they had Marcus Allen, Priest Holmes, Larry Johnson, Jamaal Charles, and even Kareem Hunt in succession.

Isiah Pacheco was thought to be the one to revive the tradition, but a leg injury limited him to only 310 yards and a single six in 2024. He is also entering a contract year, so adding Robinson may be Andy Reid and Brett Veach's best chance to upgrade a significant weakness in their roster.

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

