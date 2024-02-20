Brian Thomas Jr. Draft Projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for LSU WR

Brian Thomas Jr. burst into the scene with LSU this year and declared for the NFL draft. He began his career in 2021 and was initially not on the radar as one of the top wide receivers in college football.

In his first two years, he had 359 yards in 2021 with two touchdowns and 361 yards in 2022 with five touchdowns. But last year, he had 1,177 yards and contributed to 17 touchdowns. He led the FBS in the latter category and that has immensely helped his profile.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s draft profile

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brian Thomas Jr. is explosive. That does not just mean that he can run fast; rather it is the ability to accelerate suddenly and stop quickly that are assets. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 205 lbs, he has outstanding reach to reel in balls. His height also makes him a threat in the red zone.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Additionally, his footwork is good, has a variety of releases and runs smoothly. He also tracks the ball well but it is not just at catching that he has demonstrated his skills. Thomas has also shown great ability at changing directions to aid in yards after catch.

On the weaker side, he is not tested as much on short and intermediate routes. His physicality needs to develop too. But the biggest knock against him could be that he only has one year of elite production under his belt.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s potential landing spots

Based on his capabilities, Brian Thomas Jr. is expected to go toward the end of the first round. Here are three potential landing spots that could be the best for him:

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have done remarkably well with LSU offensive players in recent years. Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow have brought their college chemistry to the NFL. Adding one more LSU receiver could make sense for them.

Thomas will get a chance to be with an offense-first team and also work with players who will be able to guide him, having followed the same path before. He is also likely to get immediate opportunities as players like Tee Higgins, who is hitting free agency, might leave.

Joining the Bengals also allows him to play with Joe Burrow, one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he will know that they will be near the top every year he plays for them.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions. But while in previous seasons, their success has come down to Patrick Mahomes' arm and the offense, this season was built on defense.

If there is one weakness with this team, it is that they do not have any elite receivers. While Travis Kelce is as great as they come, they still need a player who can do the work that Tyreek Hill or JuJu Smith-Schuster used to do.

Joining the Chiefs will give Thomas to chance to work with the best quarterback and offensive coach in the league. It will be great for his personal development and he might win some Super Bowls in the bargain.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts narrowly missed out on the playoffs on the last day of the season, but there is no doubt that they have improved massively. They played most of the year with starter Anthony Richardson injured. That they were even in postseason contention is a testament to how well Shane Steichen has developed the offense.

Joining a young and upcoming team like that should provide Brian Thomas Jr. great opportunity for the future. He could establish himself in the team and develop a connection for the future with their young quarterback.