Brittany Mahomes pledges $100,000 to FARE after son Bronze's scary ER trip

Brittany Mahomes has a strong social media presence as the co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current and being married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She is also the mother of two children: daughter Sterling and son Bronze.

The health of their children is a top priority in the Mahomes household as Brittany is partnering with FARE, America's top nonprofit dealing in advocacy for food allergies. The organization is also the biggest private contributor to food allergy research.

She and the nutrition company OWYN have committed at least a $100K joint matching donation to FARE. This comes as Mahomes recently shared with People a frightening visit to the ER for Bronze back in August:

"We recently found out my son Bronze has a severe peanut allergy, which led to a scary trip to the ER. It was one of the most terrifying days of my life," she said. "Fortunately, he was okay, but I’ve had to cope with this new way of living and ensure my family is safe inside the home and out."

Brittany Mahomes added:

"We’ve been aware of Sterling’s allergies since she was an infant. We’ve been learning more along the major childhood milestones and are so grateful to continue to discover helpful resources along the way."

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback noted the partnership has been eye-opening. Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28th of last year while his big sister Sterling came on Feb. 20th, 2021.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes hanging out with a power couple

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have been the 'it' couple when it comes to the NFL for some time. However, they must make room for Patrick's teammate, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, and girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift. Swift and her Eras Tour is on hiatus.

Reports have spotted the Anti-Hero singer in Kansas City with Kelce and hanging out with Mahomes at their $8 million mansion recently. Both Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have attended multiple Chiefs games together, including at Lambeau Field in Week 13. The Chiefs faced the Green Bay Packers on SNF.

Kansas City suffered a 27-19 loss to Green Bay, pushing the Chiefs to 8-4 but leading the AFC West. Time will tell if fans will catch a glimpse of them together as the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in an AFC showdown in Week 14.