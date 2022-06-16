IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes shares adorable pics with daughter Sterling with second child on the way

Brittany Mahomes is expecting a second baby with Patrick Mahomes, but in the meantime the soon-to-be mother-of-two is relishing her time with Sterling, their one-year-old daughter. In a recent Instagram post, Mahomes shared several photos of the two enjoying some quality mother/daughter time.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes recently announced that little Sterling would be a big sister in a joint Instagram post featuring the happy couple and Sterling holding up a sign that read “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon.”

In a whirlwind year that began with Sterling’s first birthday celebration and continued through festivities that included his and hers bachelor/bachelorette parties, an extravagant wedding in Hawaii, and an epic honeymoon in St. Bart’s, the Mahomes' are now preparing for a new addition to their growing family.

The pair met in high school and continued to date throughout college when Patrick played for Texas Tech while Brittany played soccer for the University of Texas at Tyler. After college, the couple settled down in Kansas City after the Chiefs drafted Patrick to be their quarterback of the future.

Now, Brittany and Patrick continue to set roots in the Kansas City community with Brittany spearheading and investing in the Kansas City professional women’s soccer team while Patrick adds onto his already impressive NFL resume.

Patrick Mahomes and the star-studded AFC

The upcoming NFL season will see Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs remain favorites to reach the Super Bowl, but a slew of up-and-coming teams led by dynamic star quarterbacks are crowding the AFC. Young gunslingers like Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson helped keep their respective teams in contention while the blockbuster trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos adds a new wrinkle to the already tough conference.

Especially with the Wilson trade, and presuming that Wilson can further elevate the already talented mother-of-twose, the AFC West in particular figures to be tough sledding for the four teams vying for a playoff spot. The Chiefs, Broncos, Chargers, and Raiders will all be projected to be in contention all year for the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl.

Although the trade of star Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins won’t make life any easier for Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have made several offseason moves in hopes of reloading their talented roster. The wild AFC West should shape up to be an exciting battle for the upcoming NFL season.

