“We’ve maxed this out” - NFL analyst dives into new look that minimizes Patrick Mahomes' role with Chiefs in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs made some notable off-season additions while losing their biggest playmaker on offense, wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs sent the All-Pro to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster trade that shocked many.

Hill was one of Patrick Mahomes' most reliable targets in his time at KC.

Nate Tice spoke about the new-look Chiefs offense on the Mina Kimes Show and talked about their receivers.

Tice said:

"So I think this is going to become more of a traditionally based attack. And what I mean by that is running the ball play actions off of it. And I think it's going to become more of an at you run game.It's a fun mixing of styles. They, like you said, bulked up in the receiver room. So MVS is what I've started to come to know some of these kind of power slot types as I know you love that term as well, but these blocking guys that can also attack vertically. So I think MVS is the epitome of that. So now they can run the ball more. They have these receivers that can block more as a running routes. Yep, JuJu is another one and then Hardman is now the deep guy, the intermediate deep guy."

Tice added that he thinks Kansas City will lean more towards the run game this season.

Tice added:

"And then you got this guy more to create some yards after the catch on the the shorter intermediate stuff as well and then you got Travis Kelce. And so I think they just have leaned into run, have Travis Kelce be our x receiver and then we'll have MVS and Juju be our are y tight end basically. They kind of switched around how they attack. And I think this is just an answer to what defenses did to them. Their defenses ran too high more if they're like, Hey, we'll let you dig in doc. How you beat that is you either run at them or hit them over the top. And so I think that's why they're shifting their offense to be more that you're trying to put the safeties in a bind."

Kansas City Chiefs off-season additions

While KC lost their best playmaker in Hill, they've added a few receivers in the off-season to fill in for his production.

They signed receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency and drafted Skyy Moore in the second-round.

They also added running back Ronald Jones while re-signing Jerick McKinnon.

