"Hill went a little too far" - Mike Florio believes Tyreek Hill knowingly took a shot at Patrick Mahomes 

The Miami Dolphins acquired All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill this off-season from the Kansas City Chiefs and he seems to be very confident in his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami's new wideout is so confident in Tua that he even called the quarterback more accurate than Mahomes.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio talked about the new Dophin's comments and thinks the wide receiver took a shot at Mahomes.

Florio said:

"Hill was asked to compare Tua to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Hill went a little too far in his assessment of Tua, calling him more accurate than Mahomes, even though Hill has never played in a single game with Tua."

Florio added that asking receivers about their current quarterbacks compared to top-tier quarterbacks is like comparing Derek Anderson to Peyton Manning.

Florio added:

"Tua has done nothing in two seasons as an NFL quarterback to deserve to even be in the conversation with Mahomes. It’s like comparing Derek Anderson based on his 2007 season to Peyton Manning or Tom Brady. But Hill, at the urging of co-host Julius Collins, wrote a check that Tua will have to now honor with his play in 2022."

Florio added that Tua will be under more pressure with the speedster's comments.

Hill might be onto something regarding accuracy percentages

When you talk about accuracy, Tagovailoa is surprisingly more accurate than Mahomes.

Tagovailoa's career completion percantage in the last two seasons is 66.2. Mahomes' regular-season career percantage is 66.1 and his playoff completion percantage is 66.2.

Of course, the numbers are misleading, and this doesn't technically mean Tua is more accurate. Mahomes has played in 40 more regular-season games than Tua and his throwing style is much different.

Mahomes throws more deep balls than Tua and Tua plays in a system that demands a lot of shorter throws. The schemes that each quarterback plays in are designed according to their strengths. Mahomes has one of the strongest arms in the league, which is why Andy Reid likes to push the ball downfield to arguably the fastest receiving corps in the league. On the other hand, Tua's left arm fits better into dink-and-dunk style offenses - something that started under former Patriots coach Brian Flores.

The backlash that Miami's new wideout received clearly points to who the public believes the more accurate quarterback is.

