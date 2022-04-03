Dolphins offer Xavien Howard record-breaking new contract worth $50.6 million

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the bigger spenders in this free agency, and they just spent a lot of money on All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, signing him to a new five-year extension. Howard signed a new five-year deal worth $90 million with $50.6 million in new money, which makes him the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

The cornerback had three years left on his current contract, and it's rare to see a team give a player a new extension (especially one this lucrative) with three years left on their current deal. It seemed as if he could have possibly been on his way out of Miami. He wasn't satisfied with the current deal he was on, and there were rumors that he could have held out due to the contract.

In 72 games played over a six-year span, he has recorded 27 INT, 241 tackles, 4 FF, 71 passes defended, 3 FR, and 3 defensive touchdowns. The former second-round pick out of Baylor has made All-Pro twice (one first-team selection, one second-team selection), is a three-time Pro-Bowler, and has led the league in interceptions twice (2018 and 2020).

Miami has been extremely aggressive this off-season. On offense alone, they spent around $266.2 million in free agency, with $90 million more on the cornerback and his new contract. The Dolphins signed arguably the best player in free agency when they landed tackle, Terron Armstead, to a five-year $87.5 million deal. They also acquired All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs on the way to making him the highest-paid receiver in the league with a four-year $120 million deal.

Top three highest-paid corners in the league following Xavien Howard's new contract

Howard's recent contract extension makes him the highest-paid corner in the league. The top three highest-paid corners are now him, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Ramsey inked a five-year $100 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams that has him under contract through the 2025 season.

Humphrey signed a five-year $97.5 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, which has him under contract through the 2026 season.

While Humphrey's and Ramsey's contracts average around $20 million a year, Howard is in a league of his own being paid $25 million a year. Howard's new contract will certainly reset the corner market, and we can expect to see corners paid around $30 million a season very soon.

