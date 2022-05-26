Look: Deebo Samuel, Tyreek Hill among NFL stars defending Javon Kinlaw

There's a feud going on right now in San Francisco between defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw and beat writer Grant Cohn. Cohn referred to Kinlaw as an injury-prone bust since he was drafted in 2020.

Cohn questioned on a YouTube video why Kinlaw is mad at him.

Cohn said:

"I just don't understand why he's so mad. Javon, what are you so upset about? Is it the fact that I said you have an 80-year-old knee?"

According to Cohn, Kinlaw stared him down at the Niners OTAs in Santa Clara on Tuesday.

Cohn then responded:

"Why are you looking at me like that, Javon?"

This set Kinlaw off, making him call Cohn some derogatory words while he flipped Cohn's hat off his head.

Later that evening, Kinlaw confronted Cohn on the latter's live stream, and things got wild between the two with heated exchanges.

"Do you think you're representing the 49ers well right now?" Cohn repeatedly smarmed. "Do you think the 49ers are proud of what you're saying right now?"

Kinlaw isn't the only 49er who isn't a fan of Cohn.

Arik Armstead said,

"This is the type of low life we let into our building. He would rather antagonize and provoke players into hitting him so he can retire instead of doing his 'job' of journalism."

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead quote-tweeted a video of Cohn speaking, saying,

“This is the type of low life we let into our building. He would rather antagonize and provoke players into hitting him so he can retire instead of doing his 'job' of journalism.”

Tight end George Kittle also posted something on his Instagram story last night defending Kinlaw.

"It's crazy to me that someone who is allowed into our building has the mindset/goal to antagonize and iratate players with their endgame of being this. I thought players and reporters were supposed to work together."





Multiple other Niners players have come to support Kinlaw including Deebo Samuel.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill even chimed in, backing up Kinlaw.

Javon Kinlaw and Grant Cohn still seem to have beef, even after shaking hands



Following the incident, Cohn addressed the situation on his YouTube channel.

Cohn said:

“I’m sure a lot of you guys are wondering what’s going on between me and Javon Kinlaw after all of that stuff yesterday. I just want to say that Javon and I met up today at the 49ers’ facility. We hashed it out. He said everything he wanted to say. I listened. We shook hands. We squashed it. It’s over."

Cohn added:

"What I want to say is, I appreciate Javon Kinlaw for meeting me today and taking the time to tell me exactly how he felt. I respect him, and I deeply appreciate John Lynch for facilitating it. It was all in his office. It was his idea. It was a very grown up thing that he did, and I’m better for it. I hope we all feel that way. Anyway, it’s squashed. It’s over. It has a happy ending. Let’s move on.”

On Instagram, Kinlaw responded and said:

“I shook your hand for my organization. Nowhere was anything squashed, and you know that. Stop cappin, dog. I ain’t letting nun [sic] go. I do this for the REAL ONES. It’s bigger than me.”

It will be interesting to see how these two interact with one another during the upcoming season.

