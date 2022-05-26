"You can’t make this sh*t up" - Redditors have a field day over 49ers' Javon Kinlaw's meltdown at OTAs

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is likely not to be present for media interviews, or any media interactions for that matter, for the foreseeable future.

The 24-year-old was a guest on Grant Cohn's show and to say things got a little heated is an understatement. The pair had an incident during 49ers training on Tuesday.

Cohn has a reputation for constantly needling players and pushing their buttons. Well, this time, it did not go down well.

Here is a sample of what was said during the interview. Viewer discretion is advised.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



49ers Javon Kinlaw is not happy with reporter @grantcohn and says he has bigger balls than him. 49ers Javon Kinlaw is not happy with reporter @grantcohn and says he has bigger balls than him.https://t.co/c93b4D6kGn

Once the snippet of the pair's interaction surfaced online, NFL fans were quick to jump on it. Fans on Reddit were ready to give their opinions on the conversation between the two, with one saying that you can't make this up.

One fan thinks he/she just found their new favorite player.

Another fan described the interaction as "trash."

One Reddit user said that this is their favorite scene.

Another user called the 49ers player Furio Kinlaw because of the furious nature of the interview.

One fan hinted that the Sports Illustrated reporter had it coming.

One Reddit fan gave some history of Cohn but stated that they are not excusing Kinlaw's behaviour.

Another Reddit user posted and gave some more background on Cohn.

One user replied and said that it sucks and that young players have to learn not to get baited and overreact.

One fan believes that Cohn was loving every second of it and that Kinlaw was silly for giving the reporter exactly what he wanted.

Javon Kinlaw likely to face punishment for outburst

Javon Kinlaw

The 24-year-old is likely to face the wrath of the San Francisco 49ers organization over his outburst. As many have stated, they know Cohn's background and unfortunately, the defensive tackle lost his cool and went on an expletive-fueled rant directed at the reporter.

Cohn is known to push the buttons of several NFL players, including George Kittle, Jimmy Ward, and Arik Armstead.

There will likely be substantial fines heading Kinlaw's way with some even saying he could be cut from the team. Many understand exactly what Cohn was trying to do, but the 24-year-old should, probably, not have acted in the way that he did.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat