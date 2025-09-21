Brock Bowers injury update: Will Raiders TE be available for Fantasy Football Week 3?

Brock Bowers burst onto the scene in his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Georgia Bulldogs product earned first-team All-Pro honors and posted one of the greatest tight end rookie seasons in modern NFL history.However, Bowers has endured a slow start to his sophomore campaign. The talented tight end is dealing with an injury in the lead-up to his side's Week 3 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.With that in mind, let's provide an injury update and how it could affect the Pro Bowler's fantasy football managers in Week 3.Brock Bowers' injury updateBrock Bowers is dealing with a knee injury in the lead-up to Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. The superstar tight end appeared on his side's injury report in the lead-up to the crunch matchup.However, according to Rotowire, Bowers is available for Week 3. The report states that the Las Vegas Raiders TE1 does not have an injury designation for Sunday's fixture against the Commanders after practicing in a limited capacity this week.Bowers is one of the most durable starting tight ends in the league, and he's Geno Smith's primary target when he's on the gridiron. He featured in 77% of the snaps in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers and posted a stat line of five catches and 38 receiving yards.Brock Bowers' fantasy football managers need not worry, and they could start the star TE this week. Bowers might be searching for his first touchdown of the season, but he's still one of the best players at his position. It's just a matter of time before the iron man finds the end zone.How did Brock Bowers perform in Week 2?Brock Bowers had a decent but unspectacular showing against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. The Chargers limited Bowers' effectiveness and kept him under 50 receiving yards in their 20-9 win over the Raiders.Bowers has started Year 2 with a stat line of 10 catches, 141 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. He's on pace for another 1,000 receiving yards campaign, but he'll need to step it up in the upcoming weeks to register similar numbers in receptions and receiving yards from his rookie campaign.The Raiders have a game against the Washington Commanders to navigate in Week 3. The Commanders will be without star quarterback Jayden Daniels due to a knee injury. Pete Carroll's side will look to exploit that hole and put pressure on replacement QB Marcus Mariota on Sunday. Bowers and Co. will look to bring the heat on the offensive side of the ball.