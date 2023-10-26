Brock Purdy injury update: Latest on 49ers QB ahead of Fantasy Football Week 8

When Brock Purdy was announced as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback during the offseason, fantasy football fans everywhere rejoiced. At last, Mr. Irrelevant was going to be the face of a franchise for the first time ever.

In the first five games, he looked to be the real deal, handing off and throwing to whomever he wanted as the team went undefeated, scoring at least 30 points and holding all their opponents but one to below 20. But since then, it has not been smooth sailing.

At the Cleveland Browns, Purdy threw his first interception of the season en route to a 19-17 loss. Then he threw a pair to Camryn Bynum in the recent 22-17 loss to the shockingly terrible Minnesota Vikings.

Brock Purdy injury update

Brock Purdy throwing a pass v Minnesota Vikings

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Brock Purdy had entered concussion protocol the day after the game in Minneapolis. He recounted the experience as follows:

"He started getting symptoms on the plane. We finally found that out when we landed. We were all pretty asleep, but then he got all checked up yesterday and now he's in the protocol."

This is not Mr. Irrelevant's first significant injury in 2022. Back in the 2022-23 NFC Championship game, he hurt his right elbow and was replaced by Josh Johnson. However, Johnson suffered a concussion during the third quarter, forcing the 49ers to return Purdy to the field.

What happened to Brock Purdy?

Brock Purdy on the sidelines v Minnesota Vikings

While Kyle Shanahan and the team say they are unsure when Brock Purdy's concussion happened, many speculate that it came after he received an uncalled helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Jordan Hicks while attempting a third down:

When will Brock Purdy return?

Brock Puedy throwing a pass vs the Cleveland Browns

Getting Brock Purdy cleared for play after such a brutal (and unseen) hit means that he will sit out against the Cincinnati Bengals and then come back after their bye week.

But Shanahan is adamant that he can get his starter back before kickoff:

"Brock didn't take a practice rep versus Seattle on 'Thursday Night Football' until pregame warmups, and he had to shut those down a little bit, too. So he didn't really get a real rep that week until Play 1 and he played pretty good. So, probably stick with that."

If Purdy does not make it onto the field, Sam Darnold, who joined the 49ers as a free agent, is expected to take his place.