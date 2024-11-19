  • home icon
  • Brock Purdy injury update: Latest on 49ers QB's status for Week 12 Fantasy Football

Brock Purdy injury update: Latest on 49ers QB's status for Week 12 Fantasy Football

By Andre Castillo
Modified Nov 19, 2024 01:06 GMT
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Brock Purdy injry update - Source: Getty

Brock Purdy has a strong case to become the greatest "Mr. Irrelevant" in the NFL, rising from the very last pick of the 2022 draft to becoming a Super Bowl sophomore finalist. But in 2024, his San Francisco 49ers have been less than impressive, suffering costly and debilitating injuries to key contributors and not playing to their usual standards.

And now it seems as if the same malaise has overtaken their face, as a concerning development has emerged about his status for Sunday's game at the Green Bay Packers.

Brock Purdy injury update: What happened to 49ers QB?

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Purdy had a sore right shoulder and would be considered day-to-day.

also-read-trending Trending

This isn’t the one-time Pro Bowler and passer rating leader dealing with another right-side injury. He notably tore his UCL in the 2022-23 NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was pulled from the game but returned after backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.

His subsequent surgery was one of the most heavily discussed non-transaction topics of the ensuing offseason, but he managed to recover fast and well enough to become the starter and put up a monstrous career performance.

A look at Brock Purdy's stats and fantasy points this season

It is safe to say that Brock Purdy has been one of the few bright spots on a floundering 49ers squad. Only once has he not thrown for a touchdown this season, and it was in the season opener against the New York Jets.

And even then, Jordan Mason, starting in place of a then-injured Christian McCaffrey, dominated the opposing defense to the tune of 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries for the win.

Such consistency has kept his fantasy points in double digits all season. Currently ranked QB8 by Sportskeeda's fantasy football rankings, he’s coming off his worst passing performance yet, 159 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 21 completions. However, his rushing effort, five carries for 40 yards and a touchdown, helped him finish with 18.36 points.

Still, all that fantasy dominance will be for nothing unless the 49ers start consistently winning games again, beginning on Sunday.

Edited by Ribin Peter
