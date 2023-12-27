Brock Purdy injury update: Latest on 49ers QB for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers suffered a 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, prompting questions about whether the team is strong enough when facing adversity and whether they can compete with the great teams in the league once the stakes are high.

Purdy left the game in the second half and did not return. Let's check out his injury status for Week 17.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brock Purdy injury update

The quarterback left the game against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter after he was sacked. It was later determined that he suffered a stinger, his second after he dealt with the same problem a week ago, and the team opted to rest him for the remainder of the game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke briefly about the situation:

“You know how stingers are and it could be worse” said Kyle Shanahan. “But I think it’ll be alright.”

However, Dr. Nirav Pandya, who does injury analysis for the 95.7 The Game, also thinks this is a situation to watch closely as to the stinger's recurrence:

Expand Tweet

What happened to Brock Purdy?

The quarterback left the game against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half after an unspecified neck injury. While it never looked like a serious injury, the fact that Purdy had to leave the field and Sam Darnold took over was interesting.

One important point to note is that Purdy was cleared to return to the game once doctors said he had a stinger. Still, Kyle Shanahan decided to finish the game with Sam Darnold under center, perhaps taking a look at how he'd fare in Shanahan's offense.

When will Brock Purdy return?

There will be no time out for injury for the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. He will play against the Washington Commanders in Week 17, looking for a final push to enhance his MVP resumè - even though, at this point, it's unlikely that he'll be able to regain the ground he lost in Week 16.

A bad game is just a bad game, and there are no concerns about Purdy in the long term. He's still a great quarterback.

NFL Predictions 2023-24 × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.