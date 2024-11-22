Brock Purdy injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about 49ers QB for Week 12 Fantasy Football?

Quarterback Brock Purdy was listed as a limited participant on the San Francisco 49ers' injury report on Wednesday and Thursday due to a sore right shoulder. However, coach Kyle Shanahan seemed optimistic about Purdy's chances of playing in Week 12, stating that the third-year quarterback is day-to-day.

When Purdy was included on the injury report this week, Niners supporters must have been terrified, considering the team has struggled with injuries to some of its best players this season. The signal-caller is not expected to miss this weekend's pivotal matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field due to the injury, though, according to NFL source Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero stated during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Thursday,

"They want to ease off him in terms of reps through the week, so he didn't throw a whole lot in practice yesterday. I fully anticipate, barring some type of a setback or surprise, which sometimes can happen with throwing shoulders, I believe he'll be in the lineup against the Packers.”

The Niners will be itching to win again after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, and fantasy managers will be relieved that Brock Purdy's injury is not a major one.

San Francisco would move out of the bottom of the NFC West standings and reenter the playoff race with a victory over the Packers in Week 12.

Brock Purdy injury update: What happened to the 49ers QB?

A day after the San Francisco 49ers' defeat at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan disclosed on Monday that Brock Purdy sustained a shoulder injury on Sunday.

Purdy has a strained right shoulder, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero on Thursday.

"He dove for the pylon during last week's game, although I'm not sure if it was the play. He might have landed on it a little bit. But it's not anything that's like a major injury," Pelissero added.

After starting the week as a limited participant on Wednesday, Brock Purdy, regarded as day-to-day, left the team's practice on Thursday. After practice on Thursday, Kyle Shanahan hinted that Purdy could still play against Green Bay on Sunday.

"He remained limited today. He didn't do as much yesterday but did a little bit more today. He went out there and did a little bit, then went back in about halfway through and rested up. Hopefully, his shoulder will be feeling great on Sunday," Shanahan said on Thursday.

Although it's still extremely likely that Purdy will play against the Packers, Brandon Allen will probably start at quarterback for the Niners if he doesn't.

