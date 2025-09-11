Brock Purdy injury update: Will 49ers QB be available for Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Brock Purdy has had his fair share of injuries ever since the San Francisco 49ers drafted him with the very last pick in 2022. His shoulder issues were a hot topic in 2023, and he eventually joined the list of casualties in a punishing 2024 season.

However, the second week of 2025 may have seen the most worrisome update yet. And this one may have implications on his and the 49ers' fantasy stock.

Brock Purdy injury update: What happened to 49ers QB?

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that the former Mr. Irrelevant-turned-NFC champion would not be able to practice because of toe and shoulder injuries that he sustained on two tackles at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. He even went as far as calling him a "long shot" to play at the New Orleans Saints this coming Sunday and raising the possibility of an extended absence:

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says QB Brock Purdy won't practice today because of his toe and shoulder injuries and views him as a "long shot" to play. Sounds like Mac Jones will be getting his first start with the #49ers.

These sentiments were later backed up by The Athletic's Dianna Russini, who said on the Scoop City podcast:

"So I can tell you, talking to people in New Orleans, they are preparing to see Mac Jones. I think because it's so early in the season, the thought process is 'let's get (Purdy) healthy, let's get him right.'"

Should this status hold, Mac Jones, who was signed to be a backup in free agency, will get his first start with the team. Edge rusher Nick Bosa praised him:

"I like Mac a lot. Getting to know him this camp, and I think he's really popped on tape throughout camp. If Mac does start, I think it's a little more advantageous for him being earlier in the year since he's gotten some real reps recently, and he's not 10 weeks into the season taking only scout team [snaps], getting pinballed around by the D-line and scout team."

When will Brock Purdy return?

It is likely that the 49ers will rest Brock Purdy on Sunday and wait until at least Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals to reactivate him.

Even without the quarterback, the Saints are a beatable opponent that boasts the NFC's worst quarterback rotation in sophomore Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough.

That being said, there is a good chance that Mac Jones will struggle in his first start with the team. While the Saints' offense might struggle, the defense still has some good pieces, like burgeoning defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner, and defensive backs Alontae Taylor and Justin Reid.

