"Brock Purdy just doubled his net worth" "For losing the Super Bowl?": Fans react to 49ers QB cashing in on $739,795

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is one of the best QBs in the league. The former "Mr. Irrelevant" has led the 49ers to two deep postseason runs as a starter, yet he's one of the least-paid quarterbacks in the league.

Hence, it didn't come as a surprise when Purdy's name appeared on the NFL's top 25 performance-based payouts list. The performance-based pay is a system the league has in place for players for players with high snap counts and low salaries. Purdy is ranked 24th on the list after earning $739,795 for his efforts.





Exploring Brock Purdy’s projected contract extension

The San Francisco 49ers have assembled a team of high-end talent around Brock Purdy. One of the reasons why that is possible is because Purdy is one of the least-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

The 2023 MVP front-runner is still on his rookie 4-year contract worth $3,737,008. That ranks him near the bottom among all QBs in the NFL today. However, that won't be the case for much longer, as Purdy is due a much-deserved extension in 2025.

If Purdy keeps performing like in the 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons, he'll become one of the best-paid players in the NFL upon signing his next contract.

Fans expect Purdy to reset the QB market, meaning he should earn upwards of $56 million per season. It also depends on whether he can continue performing at an All-Pro caliber level and if he can avoid getting a significant injury within the time frame.

What is Brock Purdy’s net worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Brock Purdy has an estimated net worth of $300,000. His net worth comes from his player contract, endorsement deals and investments. Purdy has brand partnership deals with Toyota Motor Corp. and Alaska Airlines.