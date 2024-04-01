"Brock Purdy just doubled his net worth" "For losing the Super Bowl?": Fans react to 49ers QB cashing in on $739,795

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is one of the best QBs in the league. The former "Mr. Irrelevant" has led the 49ers to two deep postseason runs as a starter, yet he's one of the least-paid quarterbacks in the league.
Hence, it didn't come as a surprise when Purdy's name appeared on the NFL's top 25 performance-based payouts list. The performance-based pay is a system the league has in place for players for players with high snap counts and low salaries. Purdy is ranked 24th on the list after earning $739,795 for his efforts.
This news elicited quite a reaction from NFL fans.
Some reactions from fans weren't so positive.
Exploring Brock Purdy’s projected contract extension
The San Francisco 49ers have assembled a team of high-end talent around Brock Purdy. One of the reasons why that is possible is because Purdy is one of the least-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
The 2023 MVP front-runner is still on his rookie 4-year contract worth $3,737,008. That ranks him near the bottom among all QBs in the NFL today. However, that won't be the case for much longer, as Purdy is due a much-deserved extension in 2025.
If Purdy keeps performing like in the 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons, he'll become one of the best-paid players in the NFL upon signing his next contract.
Fans expect Purdy to reset the QB market, meaning he should earn upwards of $56 million per season. It also depends on whether he can continue performing at an All-Pro caliber level and if he can avoid getting a significant injury within the time frame.
What is Brock Purdy’s net worth?
As per Celebrity Net Worth, Brock Purdy has an estimated net worth of $300,000. His net worth comes from his player contract, endorsement deals and investments. Purdy has brand partnership deals with Toyota Motor Corp. and Alaska Airlines.