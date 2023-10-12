Brock Purdy's story seems like a complete fairytale, but it's unveiling right before our eyes. The final pick of the 2022 draft is in a completely different world to where he was a year ago, when injuries piled up for the San Fransisco 49ers and Purdy became QB1. Purdy has yet to lose a regular season game he starts as the 49ers are racing to be the NFC's No. 1 seed.

Purdy had yet another flawless display in prime time on Sunday, this time at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys in a 42-10 romp. The QB went 17-for-24 for 252 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover.

Brock Purdy hasn't thrown an interception and, at 72.1%, is on pace for the fourth-best single-season completion percentage in NFL history. The lowest completion percentage he has put up this season is 67.6%.

This all leads to the NFL's MVP race ending with the second-year quarterback as the leader of the pack. The 49ers and Eagles are the only 5-0 teams, and Purdy has committed significantly fewer turnovers than other MVP candidates like Patrick Mahomes (four) and Tua Tagovailoa (five).

One of the reasons why this well-balanced 49ers team is so good is because it runs the ball well and Purdy keeps the defense on the sidelines. With Christian McCaffrey as the best dual-threat player in football, Purdy pretty much always has an easy completion to the running back who has touchdowns in 14 straight games.

Brock Purdy, who is earning about $800,000 a year, is playing worlds above quarterbacks earning 50x his wage.

Brock Purdy's first regular season loss seems far away

Brock Purdy

It's hard to see an offense that has scored 30 points in every game this season picking up its first loss. This is one of the best teams in NFL history through the first five weeks of the season, as they are No. 2 in scoring (33.4 points per game) and No. 2 in points allowed (13.6 ppg).

When you look at more stats, it somehow gets even better.

San Francisco is third in rushing yards (156.4 yards per game) and second in rushing yards allowed (64.2 ypg), how can this team be stopped? Upcoming games against the Browns, Vikings, Bengals, Jaguars and Buccaneers should not be too concerning for 49ers fans. The 49ers could easily be 10-0 before big games against the Seahawks (3-1, on Nov. 23 and Dec. 10) and Eagles (5-0. on Dec. 3).

Philadelphia will have to go to Santa Clara, California. This game will likely be the deciding factor in who gets the wild-card weekend off. There's plenty of bad blood from the 49ers who were unhappy with how the Eagles behaved in the NFC championship game in January. This time, perhaps Brock Purdy will be healthy to play the whole game.