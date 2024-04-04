Brock Wright Lions contract: How much will TE earn in Detroit?

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright is highly sought after. The Notre Dame product initially received a three-year, $12 million offer, including $6 million guaranteed from the San Francisco 49ers. However, the Lions moved quickly to match the offer, holding on to their backup tight end for the foreseeable future.

That means Wright will remain on the Lions roster, backing up All-Pro tight end Sam LaPorta. This gives the Lions one of the better one-two tight end punches in the NFL and further showcases Dan Campbell's desire to remain in the upper echelon of postseason contenders.

Brock Wright's career earnings

Brock Wright started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 Draft. The Notre Dame alum stayed unsigned briefly before the Lions took a chance on the skilled pass catcher. Wright joined the Lions ahead of the 2021 NFL season, and he's been on the roster since.

According to Spotrac, Wright earned $2,282,726 during his three-year spell with the Lions. Wright looks set to radically improve on that total, as he's set to put pen on paper to a lucrative three-year extension with more guaranteed money than he's ever earned as a pro.

How did Brock Wright perform in 2023?

Brock Wright did what was required of him in the just-concluded 2023 NFL season. Wright entered the season as the clear backup tight end behind then-rookie Sam LaPorta. However, early on in the season, it was clear LaPorta was a star, and Wright wouldn't be seeing a lot of offensive snaps in the 2024 NFL season.

The Notre Dame alum took that in stride and served mainly as a blocker in the just-concluded season. However, he did feature towards the end of the year when LaPorta dealt with some injury issues. Wright had a stat line of 13 receptions, 91 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. He hopes to feature more in the coming years, but we wonder if he'll lose too much sweat, especially after signing his new deal ahead of the 2024 season.