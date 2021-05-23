Denver Broncos' hardest and easiest games of 2021 with and without Aaron Rodgers

The Denver Broncos' 2021 NFL schedule is exciting, with a few seemingly easy matchups and also some tough fixtures along the way . With Aaron Rodgers possibly waiting in the wings, the easiest and most difficult games look very different with and without the MVP quarterback. Here are the easiest, hardest, and most competitive games with and without Aaron Rodgers for Denver Broncos in 2021.

Broncos games without Aaron Rodgers

HARDEST - Sunday, December 5th, at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 PM EST (Week 13)

This will likely be the most difficult game for any team in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs have been as tough a team as any in the last five years. Additionally, the Chiefs are going to be angry coming off a Super Bowl loss and will be looking to blaze into the playoffs this time. Put simply, the Broncos will be lucky to keep the game close without Aaron Rodgers.

EASIEST - Sunday, September 26th, New York Jets, 4:05 PM EST (Week 3)

The Broncos will face the rebuilding New York Jets two weeks into their new era with new head coach Robert Salah and new quarterback Zach Wilson. The Broncos' defense should run circles around Zach Wilson and end up cruising to an easy win to help kickoff the season.

The New York Jets have such a young offensive core to be excited about for the future:



- Zach Wilson (22)

- Mekhi Becton (23)

- Alijah Vera-Tucker (22)

- Denzel Mims (23)

- Elijah Moore (22)

- Michael Carter (22)



MOST COMPETITIVE - Sunday, December 19th, Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 PM EST (Week 15)

Joe Burrow will be deep into his second year and hitting his stride (if he works out for the team). Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater should be hitting their peak around the same time. Either way, both teams will be locked into a competitive battle that could mathematically knock the loser out of the playoff hunt.

Broncos games with Aaron Rodgers

HARDEST - Sunday, December 5th, at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 PM EST (Week 17)

This game remains the most difficult on the schedule, even with Aaron Rodgers on the team, but it becomes much more winnable. Whereas with Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater, the Broncos would be lucky to keep the game close.

EASIEST - Sunday, November 14th, Philladelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM EST (Week 10)

On the surface, it would seem like the New York Jets should be the easiest team on the schedule no matter who Denver has at quarterback. But with Aaron Rodgers now in Denver, he would still be learning the playbook when facing the Jets in Week Two.

That said, when Week Ten rolls around, Rodgers will be much more comfortable with the playbook and will be able to unleash the full potential of the Broncos' offense on the Eagles. The Eagles will have Jalen Hurts starting in this game, who looked shaky at the end of last season in his limited playing time.

Jalen Hurts

All signs point to this being a bloodbath as Aaron Rodgers will outscore the Eagles and the Broncos' defense will lock down the de facto rookie.

MOST COMPETITIVE - Sunday, January 9th, Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM EST (Week 18)

Assuming both teams have a reason to play in this final game of the regular season, this matchup could decide the AFC West. If the game is snowy like many games this time of year are, the Chiefs' offense will be knocked down a peg. Also, with the Chiefs coming to Denver's (hopefully) raucus stadium, the Broncos will be able to contend at altitude.

Teams w/ highest % chance to make the Super Bowl, per PFF:

🔸 Tampa Bay: 27.9%

🔸 Kansas City: 27.6%

🔸 Green Bay: 24.3%

🔸 Buffalo: 15.0%



This game could also determine the fate of the AFC as a whole and could be flexed to Sunday Night Football.

Both teams would have an MVP-caliber quarterback. The Broncos and Chiefs would both be loaded with offensive weapons. Lastly, both teams will have quality defenses. This game would be pretty even across the board with Aaron Rodgers.