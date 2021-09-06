Denver Broncos 2021 schedule: The 3 easiest and toughest games of the season

For the first time in seemingly eons, Broncos fans are not dreading the schedule in terms of wins and losses. It would be harder to find an easier September schedule anywhere in the league. However, starting in October, the Broncos will likely get a little hot under the collar. Which games can be circled as a win before kickoff, and which are almost-guaranteed losses?

Denver Broncos 2021 schedule

Smooth sailing

Week Two: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, September 12, 1:00 PM ET

Trevor Lawrence may be the savior the Jaguars need, but he is not the savior the Jaguars have yet. That's asking too much of a rookie QB, even one as hyped up as Lawrence. The preseason showed that Lawrence is not invincible and could fall for any of the confusing schemes Vic Fangio will dial up. If the Broncos can put up 20 points on offense, they should win this game in relatively easy fashion.

He just couldn’t stay away 😄



Happy to have @Trevorlawrencee in the building tonight! #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/zwws3lAC3k — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 4, 2021

Week Three: vs New York Jets, Sunday, September 19, 1:00 PM ET

Like with Trevor Lawrence, the Broncos should be able to win this game in relatively easy fashion as long as they don't turn the ball over too many times. Vic Fangio should be able to confuse Zach Wilson with plenty of disguised coverages.

If the Broncos were able to win with a third-string quarterback last season, they should be able to win with Teddy Bridgewater.

Week 14: vs Detroit Lions, Sunday, December 12, 4:05 PM ET

If the Broncos are still in contention for a playoff spot in December, the game against the Detroit Lions could be a great shot in the arm. Jared Goff appeared to be played out with the Rams last season.

With the Lions, where he will need to be the beating heart of the team, Goff will be playing for a backup role in the NFL. The Broncos' defense should be able to win the game by holding the Lions under 20 points. If the Broncos can kick things up a notch, they should pick up a win.

Rough nights

Week 13: at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 5, 1:00 PM ET

Every year for the last five years, facing the Chiefs in Kansas City has spelt trouble for the Broncos. They haven't won a single game against the Chiefs in the last ten matchups. While Denver came close to snapping that streak a few times, they've always crumbled under the pressure of the moment.

Week 18: vs Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, January 9, 4:25 PM ET

Kansas City is unlikely to play any big names in the final game of the season, considering they may have their seed locked up. However, the Broncos have not been able to beat the Chiefs' backups in the last few matchups either.

They lost the Week 17 game against Patrick Mahomes in his first start ever. They also lost a game in which Mahomes left with an injury, following which the backup carved Denver open. While most NFL teams would dread having to play the Chiefs, the Broncos have to play them twice and both games are easily the toughest on the schedule.

Week Four: vs Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, October 3, 4:25 PM ET

Even if the Broncos start 3-0, they will likely lose the last of their first four games. In recent years, the Broncos have been inconsistent with stopping the run (25th ranked against the run in 2020). Unfortunately, that is what the Ravens do best.

Baltimore Ravens v Washington Football Team

Put simply, this could be a mismatch for Denver. An unproven team with a shaky 3-0 start over most of the easier games on their schedule may find themselves walking into the game with a touch of overconfidence. The recipe could result in a sobering loss.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha