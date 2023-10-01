Broncos vs Bears weather report: What's in story for Week 4? 

Both the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears will be looking to recover from disappointing losses as they get ready to play each other at Soldier Field. Thankfully, it looks like the weather will be favorable for this game. With only a 5% probability of rainfall, the projection is for pleasant weather. This is encouraging for both players and spectators since it will guarantee a fun and dry game day.

Any football game can be significantly impacted by wind, but the wind is predicted to be somewhat bearable for the Bears and Broncos' contest. A mild 5 to 7 MPH range in wind speed is predicted. The weather won't be a concern for fans in the stadium for this game; instead, they can concentrate on supporting their respective sides.

Both teams will experience dry, swift conditions with very little wind to impede the passing games, therefore the atmosphere is predicted to be electrifying and the players will be able to completely concentrate on following their game schemes.

How to watch Broncos vs. Bears in Week 4

Both the Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos have lost all of their games this season so far, and their most recent contests ended in humiliating ways. Denver was defeated by the Miami Dolphins by a score of 70-20, while Chicago was defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 41-10.

In Chicago, Illinois' Soldier Field, the two clubs will square off on Sunday. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.

For this game, AJ Ross will be reporting from the sidelines while CBS's Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan will be on call.

NFL+, Fubo TV and other streaming services are among the alternatives available to viewers without cable to watch the Broncos vs. Bears game live.

Here are all the game's specifics.

Date and Time : Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET Stadium : Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV : CBS

: CBS Announcers : Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Matt Ryan and Tiki Barber (analysts), A.J. Ross (sideline)

: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Matt Ryan and Tiki Barber (analysts), A.J. Ross (sideline) Live stream: NFL+, Game Pass International, Paramount+, Sling TV, DirecTV, FuboTV, DAZN (Canada)