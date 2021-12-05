Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 13 Sunday Night Football

Arrowhead Stadium will host a key AFC West divisional battle on Sunday Night Football as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos have turned their season around with three wins in their last four games. Last week, they were particularly impressive, holding the electric Los Angeles Chargers offense to just 13 points. While quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock combined for just 155 yards, Denver's running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams rushed for 137 yards to get the offense going.

After their offensive explosion in Week 10, the Chiefs ground out a 19-9 win in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys. Kansas City's defense held quarterback Dak Prescott to just 216 yards and picked him off twice in a tough battle at home.

The Chiefs are 7-4 while the Broncos are 6-5. A victory for Denver would see them go top of the AFC West standings. Check out the injury report and starting lineups for both teams ahead of this crucial divisional battle.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Denver Broncos

Player Position Injury Game Status Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder/Hip Out Dalton Risner G Back Questionable Shelby Harris DE Ankle Questionable Quinn Meinerz G/C Knee Questionable Bobby Massie T Ankle Questionable Garrett Bolles T Ankle Questionable Nate Hairston CB Hip Questionable Jonathon Cooper OLB Neck Questionable

This week, the Broncos suffered a significant blow as running back Melvin Gordon was ruled out for the game on Sunday due to shoulder and hip injuries. Injury concerns also struck Denver's offensive line. Tackles Bobby Massie and Garrett Bolles have ankle issues and their availability is questionable. Guard Quinn Meinerz has a knee issue and he is also questionable to play against the Chiefs.

On defense, cornerback Nate Hairston has a hip issue and is questionable to play on Sunday. Linebacker Jonathon Cooper has a neck issue while defensive end Shelby Harris has a troublesome ankle and they too are questionable to play against the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs

Player Position Injury Game Status Rashad Fenton CB Knee Out Lucas Niang OL Ribs Out Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness Questionable

The home side have a relatively clean bill of health ahead of their game against the Broncos.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and offensive lineman Lucas Niang (ribs) won't be available on Sunday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is suffering from illness but is expected to suit up and take the field against the Broncos.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs starting lineup

Denver Broncos

QB - Teddy Bridgewater | RB - Melvin Gordon III | WR - Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Cameron Fleming, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Quinn Meinerz, Calvin Andersen

DL - Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris | LB - Bradley Chubb, Kenny Young, Baron Browning, Stephen Weatherley | CB - Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain | S - Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edward-Helaire | WR - Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Kyle Long, Andrew Wylie

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay | CB Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed | S Juan Thornhill, Tyrann Mathieu | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar