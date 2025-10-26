Broncos vs. Cowboys prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 8 feat. Jake Ferguson, Courtland Sutton, and more

The Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos are set to square off in what appears to be one of the must-see games of the week on paper. Both teams are rounding into form at the mid-season mark, but one team will be dealt a setback. Which will it be, and how can your fantasy football team benefit?

Here's a look at everything to know about Bo Nix's matchup against Dak Prescott.

Broncos vs. Cowboys prediction

NFL: New York at Denver - Source: Imagn

Denver has controlled the Dallas Cowboys in the Dak Prescott era and for decades before that. The last time Denver lost to Dallas was when the Cowboys were at their peak as an organization in the 1990s.

With Dak Prescott continuing to quarterback Dallas and Vance Joseph calling the defense once again, expect a similar outcome to the 30-16 and 42-17 Broncos wins in their last two games. Denver matches up exceptionally well with the Cowboys team, with a stiff defense to hold back their offense and a struggling offense facing a struggling defense.

Expect Denver to win the contest 30-20.

Broncos vs. Cowboys fantasy picks

NFL: New York at Denver - Source: Imagn

One Achilles heel of Vance Joseph's defenses has notoriously been stopping opposing tight ends. Jake Ferguson is playing at the peak of his powers and even if the rest of the offense struggles, expect Ferguson to get plenty of production.

Meanwhile, Denver's entire offense makes sense from a fantasy football perspective this week. Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, J.K. Dobbins, and Bo Nix all make sense as plays on the majority of fantasy football teams.

Of course, this means one shouldn't start the Dallas defense. The game will take place in Denver against a mean secondary, so you are taking your life into your own hands if you start CeeDee Lamb as your WR1 against Patrick Surtain. George Pickens, however, could have a decent output, as Broncos cornerback Riley Moss has struggled against quality WR2 players at times in his career.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Cowboys on cable

Dak Prescott at Washington v Dallas - Source: Getty

Dallas is scheduled to face Denver on CBS at 4:25 PM EST. You can stream the game on Paramount+ as well, according to Denver's official watch schedule. Snippets of the game are expected to be shown via Red Zone as well, although not the entire contest.

Touchdowns, big plays, and any other random plays are expected to be shown, but with the program jumping between live games, you will miss some plays. Still, with only three games in the second window, you will be able to see much of the contest.

