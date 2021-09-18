Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 19 | NFL 2021-22 Season

Both the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars are excited about their new franchise leaders, even though they have completely different expectations for the 2021 season.

The Broncos are coming from a good victory against the New York Giants and their strong defense, and now hope to build on it against a Jacksonville Jaguars that was caught by surprise by a high-powered Houston Texans offense. Who's going to come out victorious on this one?

Match details

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars

September 19, 1 p.m. ET

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

Spread: Broncos -6 (-112)

Moneyline: Broncos -290, Jaguars +235

Over/under: 45.5 (-106)

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars Picks

-6 seems to be a fair line for this game, but expect the Broncos defense to give fits to rookie Trevor Lawrence and Denver to cover the spread once again.

Although the Jaguars offense isn't a powerhouse, their defense is so bad that the Broncos will do most of the job scoring points, but the Jaguars will see some garbage time success. Pick the over on this one.

Finally, if you're into prop betting, Melvin Gordon will build on his great start to the season. Pick him to get over 50.5 rushing yards.

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars key injuries

The Broncos have two important pieces of news regarding injuries against the Jaguars. Guard Graham Glasgow is doubtful to play due to illness. He played with a heart condition last week, and it looks like he'll be out for this game. Star pass rusher Bradley Chubb had limited practice over the week and is listed as questionable.

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

Jerry Jeudy, the second-year receiver for Denver, is out of the contest after being placed on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

The Jaguars have confirmed that cornerback Tre Herndon will be out for the contest, but there are no other injuries.

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars Head to Head

The Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars have met each other 13 times in the past. The Jaguars currently lead the series by 7-6.

The last time these two teams played, in 2019, the Jaguars won a close affair against the Broncos 26-24. Gardner Minshew started for Jacksonville, while Denver had Joe Flacco as their quarterback.

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars Predictions

Most people believed that the Houston Texans were the worst team in the league, and their roster is really awful. However, the Jaguars couldn't even put up a fight against them in Week 1.

Things shouldn't get any better for Trevor Lawrence in his second NFL start, as he will face a defensive mastermind in Vic Fangio. The Broncos are coming red hot following their great start to the season, and they'll be winning once again in what should not be a close game.

Prediction: Denver Broncos win in an effort led by Courtland Sutton.

