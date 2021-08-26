What to expect from Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater in Week 1 against the Giants

In 2014, Teddy Bridgewater was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings to be their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. However, injuries and lackluster performances led to the team releasing him after the 2017 NFL season.

During the 2018 offseason, Bridgewater signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets but was traded to the New Orleans Saints just five months later for a third- and sixth-round pick.

Injury to Drew Brees meant Bridgewater started five games and registered impressive stats of 1,384 passing yards and nine touchdowns. He showcased his ability as a starter and earned a starting role with the Carolina Panthers the following season.

He managed just 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during the 2020 season and was then traded to the Denver Broncos on the eve of the 2021 NFL draft. Acquiring Bridgewater isn't the awe-inspiring trade the Broncos fans had hoped for. But a team like Denver needs an experienced quarterback like Bridgewater to lead them instead of a young one still learning the tricks of the trade.

Teddy Bridgewater's 2021 preseason

Teddy Bridgewater has looked sharp thus far in the preseason, particularly in Week 2. His experience was on display during the two offensive drives that he led against the Seattle Seahawks. He completed nine of his 11 pass attempts, throwing for 105 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

So far in preseason, Bridgewater has completed 16 out of his 19 attempts (84.2%) for 179 yards along with two touchdowns and no turnovers, equating to a quarterback rating of 141. All four of his drives have resulted in a score for the Broncos.

How will Bridgewater fare against the Giants?

The New York Giants defense was stellar last season. They established a "bend don't break" culture and ranked 12th in the league in yardage.

Fortunately for Vic Fangio and the Broncos, Bridgewater is a quarterback who rarely makes mistakes. The Giants' defense can't rely on Bridgewater making bad errors because that usually doesn't happen. That's the main reason why Fangio and the coaching staff named him the starter.

Denver has struggled mightily with quarterbacks turning over the football in the recent past. Bridgewater's skill set entirely coincides with the direction the Broncos want to head in.

He'll make the correct read, won't force the ball into tight coverage, accept what the defense gives him, and make measured throws. He now leads an offense that boasts Melvin Gordon, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and rookie running back Javonte Williams.

Expect check downs, curl routes, screens, slants, and the occasional deep ball. With an offense as talented as the Broncos, Bridgewater's preseason form should transition seamlessly to Week 1 against the Giants. Expect the 28-year-old to be unfazed by Joe Judge's defensive schemes and showcase why he deserves to be the starting quarterback for the Broncos for the entirety of the 2021 season.

