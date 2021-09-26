Broncos vs Jets prediction, odds and picks - September 26 | NFL Season 2021-22

The Denver Broncos started the year with two straight victories and hope to improve to their first 3-0 start since 2016. In order to do this, they must beat the New York Jets, who will be led by second overall pick Zach Wilson.

After a quarterback battle during training camp, Teddy Bridgewater emerged victorious as the starter for the Broncos, and he's done a solid job so far against weaker teams. While Denver has not yet embarked on the difficult part of its schedule, confidence is building regarding this year possibly being their first playoff appearance since 2015.

The Jets, meanwhile, are in the midst of a transition. The new coaching staff is promising and Zach Wilson has a lot of talent to build on, but the first couple of games have not been easy. Wilson will settle down at some point and become the star the Jets hope he'll be, but it's still too early to bet on it against a Vic Fangio defense.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos match details

When: Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

New York Jets at Denver Broncos betting odds

The Broncos are currently favorites by 10.5 points against the Jets. The over/under for this game stands at 41.5 points, and the moneyline is Jets +440, Broncos -590.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos picks

Zach Wilson threw five interceptions in two games and he's going to face a Vic Fangio defense. He will probably reduce the number of turnovers, but scoring points will be a tall order. The Broncos offense was effective over the first two games and this trend should continue, so -10.5 is the right pick.

None of the four games involving these teams so far have reached 41.5 points. Take the under here.

If you're into props, Courtland Sutton's over/under for receiving yards stands at 67.5. He should surpass this mark easily as the number one receiver with Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve. Take the over.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos key injuries

Jets:

Tevin Coleman (illness) OUT

Jamison Crowder (groin) questionable

John Franklin-Myers (calf) questionable

Broncos:

Graham Glasgow (illness) questionable

Mike Purcell (knee) questionable

New York Jets at Denver Broncos Head to Head

The New York Jets and the Denver Broncos have faced each other 38 times, including one postseason game. The Broncos lead the series with 21 victories, 16 losses and a tie.

The last time those two teams played each other was in 2020 during a Thursday Night Football matchup. The Broncos won the game 37-28 with backup quarterback Brett Rypien starting that day.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos predictions

This should be another easy game for the Broncos after they started the season with wins over the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Denver is lucky that the initial schedule gave Teddy Bridgewater a chance to get used to the offense and for the team to build some confidence in the brutal AFC West.

Prediction: The Broncos win by two possessions, with Teddy Bridgewater throwing for over 300 yards and Courtland Sutton receiving for more than 100 yards. Zach Wilson will throw a single interception during the game.

