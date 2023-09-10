Broncos vs Raiders prediction and betting tips - NFL Week 1, September 10, 2023

The Denver Broncos host their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, on Sunday, September 10th at 4:25 pm ET. It will be the first regular season game of the 2023 season for both teams.

Las Vegas won both of their matchups last season against Denver. They defeated Denver by a score of 32 - 23 at home in Week Four and again in Week 11 on the road 22 - 16 in overtime.

This AFC West matchup can be unpredictable in what the final score is going to be. This game could see Denver without their top wide receiver Jerry Jeudy while the Raiders are without defensive end Chandler Jones.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders prediction

Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos

Denver is a 3.5-point favorite at home with a moneyline of -172 while Las Vegas sits with a moneyline of +144. As noted earlier, when these two teams face off, the scoreboard could go either way. A big positive is that Vegas gives three points to the home team.

Vegas could believe in the resurgence of Denver quarterback Russell Wilson without Jeudy in this game. On the other side of the field, Jimmy Garoppolo will have his top receiver in Davante Adams. Additionally, having Josh Jacobs in the offense gives Garoppolo some relief.

The absence of Jones on that Raiders' defense could be the key here. Wilson will likely get Courtland Sutton and rookie Marvin Mims Jr. involved in the passing game without Jeudy.

Also, the backfield duo of Javante Williams and Samaje Perine could take advantage of the Raiders front seven. That being said, I'll ride with Wilson and Denver with the -172 moneyline.

Broncos vs. Raiders: Betting tips

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders

I would steer clear of the 3.5-point spread unless you're confident in Denver winning by more than four points.

Also if you feel the Raiders can win outright. In a matchup like this, I love to look at the over/under, which is 43.5 points in the game.

Denver is better overall offensively than the Raiders in my opinion, meaning we could see more points on their end. Being the favorites and no Chandler Jones, give me the over here as the Raiders could light it up as well.

Broncos vs Raiders Head-to-Head

Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have been in firm control in their head-to-head matchups against the Broncos. Las Vegas has won the last six meetings as the four have been decided by 10 points or less.

Denver's last win against the Raiders was back in December 2019 when the Raiders were in Oakland.

Week One will be the 128th time they have played against each other, dating back to the 1960s. It is one of the NFL's rivalries that have roots in the AFL.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Raiders

TV Schedule: CBS

Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM (Broncos); KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (Raiders

Time: September 10, 4:25 PM ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Stream: Fubo, NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube NFL Sunday Ticket

Check Out: FanDuel Promo Code: Score $200 to start NFL Season with $5 Bet