WATCH: Antonio Brown names the NFL QB he wants to play with next

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is on the market. After his now infamous incident on the sidelines against the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him.

Now seemingly on the lookout for a place to call home next season, he could have his pick from just about any team that shows interest in him. The 33-year-old was a guest on Brandon Marshall's I Am Athlete podcast show. Marshall asked Antonio Brown which quarterback is next in line for him to play with, to which the latter answered by naming current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"Action Jackson, let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. Listen, shoutout to Lamar Jackson that’s it, Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback,” Brown said.

Piñata Farms 🪅 @pinatafarms AB went on I AM ATHLETE and said he's ready to play with Lamar Jackson AB went on I AM ATHLETE and said he's ready to play with Lamar Jackson 👀👀👀https://t.co/AaxoHrEcl1

Antonio Brown linking up with the Ravens?

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Hollywood Brown and QB Lamar Jackson with Free Agent Antonio Brown (image credit: Hollywood Brown official Twitter Account @PrimeTime_jet

The Ravens present an interesting proposition for the free agent receiver if that is indeed the team he would like to play for. The defense is set and on the offensive side of the ball, Lamar Jackson could use a star wideout like Antonio Brown.

With Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews, Sammy Watkins, Latavius Murray and J.K. Dobbins on offense, Brown could find himself getting his fair share of targets.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Tom Brady with a 62-yard touchdown to Antonio Brown.



Brown became the fastest player to catch 900 passes earlier in this game, did it in 143 games. Marvin Harrison did it in 149.



Tom Brady with a 62-yard touchdown to Antonio Brown.Brown became the fastest player to catch 900 passes earlier in this game, did it in 143 games. Marvin Harrison did it in 149.https://t.co/9LK36lkhOr

One thing that may go against him is the Ravens' style of play. The team has a very rush-orientated offense and if the ground game is working, then head coach John Harbaugh is likely to stick with it and run the ball down opposing teams' throats.

This is something Antonio Brown will have to deal with as he will likely see his usage drop significantly. There may be a few games in which he finds himself incredibly frustrated at the minimal number of targets he receives.

Lamar Jackson has improved out of sight as a passer since his rookie season, throwing 78 touchdowns to just 28 interceptions as he clearly worked on his craft as a quarterback. He was seen as a running back who occasionally throws the ball during his rookie year. But has now transformed himself into a genuine dual-threat quarterback that is hard to stop.

Although the threat of Baltimore running the ball will always be there, the passing game could be their secret weapon. Having the likes of Marquise Brown, together with the addition of seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown, would give them a different dynamic in terms of how they attack opposing defenses.

Whether Baltimore would even want the troubled receiver remains to be seen, but the 33-year-old has made it clear that their man under center is who he would like to play alongside.

Edited by David Nyland