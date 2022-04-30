Browns must do whatever it takes to trade Baker Mayfield Friday night

The Cleveland Browns likely had an ideal scenario in mind, where they could trade Baker Mayfield for a first-round pick. Yet a chaotic first round went by, and fans heard nothing about the quarterback. In fact, Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback in general who found a new team Thursday night.

But the quest to move Mayfield is far from over. Rounds two and three take place Friday night, meaning the Browns must be working the phones, not just to make their picks, but to move the former No. 1 overall pick.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Draft Kickoff: A look at how early #Liberty QB Malik Willis will go, while pondering what's next for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield... Plus, could the #Panthers trade back into the 2nd round for a QB? From NFL Draft Kickoff: A look at how early #Liberty QB Malik Willis will go, while pondering what's next for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield... Plus, could the #Panthers trade back into the 2nd round for a QB? https://t.co/dEYU9kKOpJ

This will quickly become a situation of lost value if they don't act fast. If a move is not made Friday night, they may be getting rid of him for next to nothing.

Browns must do whatever it takes to trade Baker Mayfield on Friday

One good thing did happen for the Browns on Thursday. That was the fact the Carolina Panthers did not take a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick because, right now, they seem like the most logical landing spot in a trade. Mayfield on the open market would be a different story.

Yet Carolina currently has Sam Darnold as their starter, which doesn't inspire much confidence. Trading a late pick for Mayfield and having him compete with Darnold, while both are on fifth-year options, may be the team's best chance at success after sitting out during the quarterback sweepstakes earlier this offseason.

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM Baker Mayfield seeing that the Panthers didn’t draft a QB Baker Mayfield seeing that the Panthers didn’t draft a QB https://t.co/v8tWJfBsIT

That means the Panthers hold a ton of power here, if indeed they are the only team in on Mayfield. Surely, the Browns will try to create more demand by saying there are multiple suitors. However, that does not appear to be the case.

Let's say Friday night passes and Mayfield is still a member of the Browns. The next best thing is trading him for a Day 3 pick on Saturday. And if the Browns balk at that, they may be out of options. It's possible the Panthers have their sights set on other signal-callers, while at the same time, teams around the NFL may just wait to see if he gets cut. And if he doesn't, he's a free agent next offseason anyway.

NFL fans already saw big names in Marquise Brown and A.J. Brown get traded Thursday night. So the NFL Draft remains a perfect place for blockbuster deals to go down.

Yet another remaining question in this situation is if the Browns are willing to take on some of the quarterback's nearly $19 million in 2022 salary. If not, the Panthers and other teams may laugh at an offer for a pick on Friday. That only continues the distraction and the stress for both sides in keeping him on the roster as a lame-duck quarterback.

