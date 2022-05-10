WATCH: Browns RB Nick Chubb drops jaws squatting 675 pounds

Nick Chubb is hungry. The Cleveland Browns running back is heading into next season with a new quarterback, presumably a much better one after the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year deal. Baker Mayfield is still on the roster and may start a few games if the NFL suspends Watson.

In addition to the new signal-caller, the Browns acquired four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and are returning a healthy Kareem Hunt to help share the workload. Judging by this video, though, it doesn't appear that Chubb is interested in sharing.

675 pounds is too easy for Nick Chubb🤯

Did you see the bend on that bar? Good grief. That's the weight of a vending machine or a V8 engine, and he's making it look easy.

I mean, we already knew he had plenty of upper body strength.

Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins

What will Chubb's numbers look like next season?

The running back suffered a gruesome knee injury in 2015 while at the University of Georgia. Since then, he has been relatively healthy as far as running backs are concerned. The Browns have generally done an excellent job of not pushing him when there is nothing to play for. They have balanced his workload with Kareem Hunt and other support backs.

However, with the Browns extending a massive contract to Deshaun Watson, they are willing to push all their chips to the middle to try and win now. Like the AFC West, the AFC North has seen a bit of an arms race and looks to be one of the tougher divisions going into the 2022 season.

Chubb has the same yards per carry in his career as last year's rushing champ, Jonathan Taylor. He is criminally underrated in terms of consistency, but he doesn't tend to get quite as many touches as other RBs who win the rushing title. His career-high came in 2019 when he carried the ball 298 times for nearly 1500 yards but that was the year of Hunt's suspension.

If he gets enough volume, he can wear teams down and produce at a high level, and with the Browns pushing to win the division, that is certainly a possibility.

Here's something you should know about Chubb, though:

He does not care about plates on bars, and he does NOT care about your fantasy team.

The Browns will be looking to vastly improve on their disappointing 8-9 record last season and push deep into the playoffs. Some view them as potential Super Bowl contenders, but we will have to wait until the season kicks off to gage how good they really are.

