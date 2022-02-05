"No way we were trying to win" - Former Browns players backs Hue Jackson's claims of franchise intentionally tanking 2017 season

Hue Jackson was quick to support Brian Flores in his pursuit of justice and change in the NFL. Flores dropped a bombshell on the NFL Tuesday when he filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and several teams specifically citing alleged racism in the league's hiring process.

One of Flores' accusations was against Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Flores stated that Ross offered him $100K for every loss he accrued, so the Dolphins could secure the number one pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Jackson sided with Flores on ESPN Wednesday, making the startling claim that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam had done something similar in regards to incentivized losing. While Ross allegedly offered money to Flores to lose games, Jackson alleges Haslam had a four-year plan that included nothing about wins until at least the third year.

One of Jackson's former players, Jason McCourty, spoke up Saturday during an episode of his podcast called "Double Coverage with the McCourty Twins," which he hosts alongside his twin brother Devin. The 34-year-old veteran bluntly admitted the Browns were intentionally trying to lose games during 2017, a season in which they finished 0-16.

"There’s no way we were trying to win. It was very obvious." McCourty said. "That is to no surprise to anyone. You don’t need me to corroborate the story and say ‘We were tanking, we were trying to lose.’ Duh. I said this when I got to New England..."

McCourty went on to say that he realized that although winning in the NFL is hard, it is certainly not impossible, and that it certainly takes effort to post a win-less season.

"...you realize winning in the NFL is not easy, so you don’t want to take it for granted, you celebrate your wins. But the year I spent in Cleveland also taught me, winning ain’t this hard either. You don’t just go 1-31. It’s not that hard to figure out on the other end of it.”

For Flores, hearing the likes of Hue Jackson and McCourty speak out about their experiences boosts his confidence in knowing he's not alone in what he's fighting for.

NFL Rumors @nflrums

#Browns Jason McCourty: "I was in Cleveland in 2017, there's no way we were trying to win." in reference to asking Hue Jackson to tank the season. Jason McCourty: "I was in Cleveland in 2017, there's no way we were trying to win." in reference to asking Hue Jackson to tank the season.#Browns

Hue Jackson's declarations have been refuted by Jimmy Haslam

Hue Jackson and Jimmy Haslam

Jackson's statements were retorted by Haslam Thursday. with the Browns owner saying that can't recall spending so much time trying to help any individual be successful, the way he did with Jackson.

"I can't think of any individual that I've worked with over the past 45 years that I spent as much time trying to help be successful, as I did Hue Jackson."

Brad Stainbrook @BrownsByBrad #Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to @AdamSparks : "I can’t think of any individual that I’ve worked with over the past 45 years that I spent as much time trying to help be successful as I did Hue Jackson. #Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to @AdamSparks: "I can’t think of any individual that I’ve worked with over the past 45 years that I spent as much time trying to help be successful as I did Hue Jackson.

Haslam could be trying to save face by coming out and saying that so quickly. Jackson went into great detail and depth when explaining the four-year plan Haslam had laid out when Jackson was signed in 2016.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been adamant in the past about his displeasure with the idea of tanking. If the NFL finds that the Dolphins and Browns were indeed actively trying not to win games, the consequences could be severe.

Also Read Article Continues below

Former and current coaches such as Jackson are bound to play an integral role in how this saga unfolds.

Edited by David Nyland