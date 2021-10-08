NFL Rumors: 3 Reasons why Browns should sign Cam Newton to replace Baker Mayfield immediately

Through his first three seasons, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has developed into a stable option under center.

The former first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has helped the Browns become a playoff-caliber team after helping lift them to the postseason last season after a nearly two-decade absence. Mayfield performed well in spurts throughout the campaign, leading the team to an 11-5 record with a wildcard berth.

The Browns then captured their first playoff win since 1994 after topping AFC North division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in an offensive shootout. Cleveland look to be heading toward the same path this year after winning three out of their first four games.

Despite that, Mayfield’s long-term future with the franchise remains up in the air. He’s currently in the fourth year of his rookie contract that includes an $18.8 million option picked up for the 2022 season.

With that uncertainty still floating around, here is why the Browns should consider bringing Cam Newton aboard.

#1 - Financial commitment

The most obvious reason here would be that Newton would require a much lower financial commitment than Mayfield. The Oklahoma product is looking to cash in with a lucrative contract extension that should be well over $100 million.

He likely doesn’t possess a strong enough case to secure a deal near what other quarterbacks such as Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen received over the last year. Mayfield may shoot to garner a deal that could come close to the $40 million a year that Prescott received in his four-year, $160 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Newton is on the open market and will likely take a contract well below that figure, especially since he will need to prove with his play that he’s worth anywhere near that money.

#2 - Complements the running game

Although there have been questions throughout Newton’s career regarding his ability to impact the passing game, he has remained an extremely effective option in the rushing attack. His big frame, power and speed have made him a highly productive goal-line option.

He proved as much last year with New England as he rushed for 592 yards with 12 rushing touchdowns, marking the third time in his career that he’s recorded double-digit rushing touchdowns. He holds the league record with 70 rushing touchdowns for a quarterback.

The Browns are a run-first team led by their dynamic duo running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. In short, Newton’s presence can only help make the Browns a more effective team running the ball.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Baker is not in the class with Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray and Mahomeboy. He’s regressed. Baker is 18th in completion percentage, 22nd in passing yards, 29th in TD passes. We have to stop pinning Baker’s struggles on Odell. Baker is not in the class with Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray and Mahomeboy. He’s regressed. Baker is 18th in completion percentage, 22nd in passing yards, 29th in TD passes. We have to stop pinning Baker’s struggles on Odell. https://t.co/HRUOCsQbuv

#3 - Stiff competition in the AFC North

If the first month of the 2021 season has proved anything, the division is filled with highly competitive teams. The Browns, the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals are tied atop the standings with 3-1 records.

The Pittsburgh Steelers should work their way back into the picture at some point behind their stout defense. It may not be a driving factor to sign Newton, but it’s certainly something to consider if the team does head that route.

Edited by Piyush Bisht