Browns vs Bears: Injury report and starting lineup - September 26 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns will look to get to 2-1 on Sunday in a Week 3 intraconference clash. The biggest story of the game will be Justin Fields making his first career start for the Bears. Fields struggled after replacing Andy Dalton in Week 2, so all eyes will be on his performance this week.

On the other side of things, Odell Beckham Jr. looks likely to return from injury, which is great news for the Browns. With Jarvis Landry on injured reserve for at least the next three games, they'll need the best version of Beckham on the field.

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns injury report

Chicago Bears

Dalton is out with a knee injury but could return for Week 4. On defense, Akiem Hicks is questionable after an illness held him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Jeremiah Attaochu are questionable with hamstring issues. Eddie Goldman was limited in practice after missing the first two games with a knee injury. Goldman's presence would have been critical against the run this week.

Cleveland Browns

The number of names on the Browns' injury report skyrocketed Wednesday. Four offensive line starters are questionable: Jedrick Wills, JC Tretter, Jack Conklin and Joel Bitonio are all banged up.

Defensively, the injury list continues. Linebackers Sione Takitaki and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are questionable, as is Jadeveon Clowney and Week 2 sensation Demetric Felton. Odell Beckham Jr.'s return is the only good piece of news on the Browns' injury report.

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns starting lineups

Chicago Bears

QB - Justin Fields | RB - David Montgomery | WR - Allen Robinson II, Marquise Goodwin, Darnell Mooney | TE - Cole Kmet | OL - Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Germain Ifedi

DL - Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LB - Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn | CB - Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley | S - Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson Sr. | K - Cairo Santos | P - Pat O'Donnell

Cleveland Browns

QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Odell Beckham Jr., Donovan People-Jones, Rashard Higgins | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Malk McDowell, Jadeveon Clowney | LB - Mack Wilson, Malcolm Smith, Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Troy Hill | S - John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Jamie Gillan

