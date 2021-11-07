Browns vs. Bengals injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in an AFC North divisional battle. Both teams are coming off losses in their previous game.

The Bengals surprisingly lost to the New York Jets in Week 8, which saw them relinquish the top seed in the AFC. Cincinnati's defense had a terrible day. The unit allowed Jets quarterback Mike White to throw for over 400 yards in his first NFL start.

The Cleveland Browns lost 10-15 to divisional rivals in Week 8. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield had a decent outing, completing 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 225 yards. But the Browns' offense was toothless in the Steelers' half and could muster only 10 points on the night.

Neither team would want to lose what is not only a divisional clash but also a crucial game in their quest for a playoff spot.

Browns vs. Bengals injury report

Cleveland Browns

Player Position Injury Game Status Jadeveon Clowney DE Ankle/Knee/Hip Questionable Takkarist McKinley DE Groin Questionable Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Groin Questionable Denzel Ward CB Hamstring Questionable Harrison Bryant TE Thigh Questionable Odell Beckham Jr. WR Non-Injury Related Out Jack Conklin T Elbow Out

Cincinnati Bengals

Player Position Injury Game Status Cam Sample EDGE Knee Questionable Chris Evans HB Hamstring Questionable Auden Tate WR Thigh Questionable

Browns vs. Bengals starting lineups

Cleveland Browns

QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Jadeveon Clowney | LB - Mack Wilson, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki | CB - Greg Newsome II, Greedy Wiliams, Troy Hill | S - John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr. | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Jamie Gillan

Cincinnati Bengals

QB - Joe Burrow | HB - Joe Mixon | WR - Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Jackson Carman, Riley Reiff

DL - Sam Hubbard, D.J. Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Mike Hilton | CB - Chidobe Awuzle Eli Apple | S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates III | K - Evan McPherson

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar