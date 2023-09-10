Browns vs Bengals prediction and betting tips - NFL Week 1, September 10, 2023

The Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 10th at 1:00 pm ET. It will be each team's first regular season matchup in 2023 with the teams splitting their two games last season.

Each team won their respective home games in the series. Cincinnati opened the 2022 season with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers while Cleveland won over the Carolina Panthers.

This matchup has always been about which defense prevents the big play. Both teams will have their key players in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns prediction

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow

Cincinnati are 1.5 point favorites with a moneyline of -130 on the road against Cleveland, who are at +110. These AFC North games can be tricky to predict as their win-loss loss record can be tossed out the window. That is reflected in the line as the home team is usually given three points at home.

This means Vegas isn't confident in the Browns at home against the Bengals. Without question, the game is centered on quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson.

Burrow and this Cincinnati offense finished last season in the top 10 in total yards and points per game. Watson started the final six games for the Browns after serving his 11-game suspension.

I sense the Browns offense will pass it more with Watson with a full 17-game schedule. Another key is which defense can slow down the other's passing game. Both defenses were in the top 5 in opposing completion percentage in 2022.

Cincinnati were second at 59.4 percent and the Browns were fourth at 60.69 percent. That being said, I like Cincinnati close on the road and the -130 money line.

Bengals vs. Browns: Betting tips

Amari Cooper Deshaun Watson

Looking at this game, Cincinnati's moneyline at -130 would be the safe play here. Cincinnati is the slightly better team and is a road favorite but don't sleep on the Cleveland at +120.

They're at home and Vegas does give them hope despite being the slight home underdog.

A play that I believe is taking the over/under of 47.5 points could be at a premium and we don't know which Watson will show up in Week 1. My tip would be to take the under here because I love these defenses against the opposing offenses in this game.

Bengals vs Browns Head-to-Head

Ja'Marr Chase

Their rivalry has been one-sided as of late with the Browns winning four of the last five meetings.

The last time either team swept both regular season games was back in the 2017 season. Cincinnati took both matchups over Cleveland with double-digit wins.

Overall, Cincinnati holds the head-to-head lead over the Browns 52 games to 47.

In Week 1, it will be their 100th meeting going all the way back to the 1970 season, Cincinnati's first season in the NFL.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Browns

TV Schedule: CBS

Radio: WEBN-FM - 102.7 (Bengals); 92.3 The Fan WKRK (Browns)

Time: September 10, 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Stream: Fubo, NFL+, Paramount+

Check Out: FanDuel Promo Code: Score $200 to start NFL Season with $5 Bet