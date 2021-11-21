Browns vs. Lions injury report and starting lineup - November 21 | NFL Week 11

The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions will both be playing with extra motivation in their Week 11 clash.

The Browns are 5-5 and fighting for their playoff lives in the hotly contested AFC and AFC North divisions. They were humiliated by Bill Belichick's New England Patriots last week and will look to bounce back. After all, the week before, they looked unstoppable in a demolition of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Luckily for the Browns, their injury luck has turned around. They spent the first half of the season as one of the most injured teams in the NFL. Outside of Troy Hill, A.J. Green, and Anthony Schwartz, they're relatively healthy entering Week 11.

The Lions, meanwhile, are still searching for their first taste of victory of the 2021 season. They're 0-8-1 and will be playing hard to avenge being unable to capitalize on Mason Rudolph's Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Unfortunately for Dan Campbell's squad, they're going to have to rely on backup quarterback Tim Boyle. Jared Goff suffered an oblique injury last week and is doubtful to play this week after pushing through the pain against the Steelers.

The Lions will also be without a key defender in Trey Flowers. But in 2021, no struggling team is incapable of beating a good team.

Cleveland Browns injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Troy Hill CB Neck Out A.J. Green CB Concussion Out Anthony Schwartz WR Concussion Out Takkarist McKinley DE Groin Questionable Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Groin Questionable

The Cleveland Browns have listed three players as out for the game on Sunday: cornerbacks Troy Hill (neck) and A.J. Green (concussion) and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion). Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is also questionable to play due to a groin issue.

Detroit Lions injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Trey Flowers OLB Knee Out Jermar Jefferson RB Knee/Ankle Out Matt Nelson OT Ankle Out Jared Goff QB Oblique Doubtful Trinity Benson WR Knee Questionable Taylor Decker OT Elbow Questionable Tracy Walker III S Concussion Questionable Jamaal Williams RB Thigh Questionable

Outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), running back Jermar Jefferson (knee/ankle) and offensive tackle Matt Nelson have all been ruled out for the game against the Browns on Sunday. Quarterback Jared Goff's (oblique) has been listed as questionable, but it's highly likely he won't feature in Week 11. Quarterback Tim Boyle is expected to take his place in the starting lineup against the Browns.

Cleveland Browns starting lineup

QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, Blake Hance

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Jadeveon Clowney | LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams | S - John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr. | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Jame Gillan

Detroit Lions starting lineup

QB - Tim Boyle | RB - D'Andre Swift | WR - Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds | TE - T.J. Hockenson | OL - Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Evan Brown, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell

DL - Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Da'Shawn Hand | LB - Julian Okwara, Alex Anzalone, Jalen Reeves-Maybin | CB - Charles Harris, Bobby Price, Mark Gilbert | S - Tracy Walker III, Will Harris | K - Riley Patterson | P - Jack Fox

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar