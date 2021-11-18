Who is credited for starting the Thanksgiving Day football tradition?

The NFL on Thanksgiving Day is as American as apple pie. It is a tradition that brooks no deviation. But for many years, it was a tradition more associated with college football than the NFL. So, how did it become the institution that it is today? It begins in Detroit and follows through in Dallas as well; that is the reason these two teams always play on Thanksgiving Day.

The Detroit Lions came into being as Portsmouth Spartans in Ohio in 1930. They relocated to Detroit in 1934 and rebranded themselves amid financial troubles. But in Detroit, the Lions were competing with an established baseball franchise, the Detroit Tigers, in grabbing attention. Hence, then-owner George A. Richards, who was also a radio executive, sought a time when the Detroit Lions could command the attention of the city undivided.

Did you know? The Lions have played every Thanksgiving since 1934. Their first owner, George Richards, started the tradition. He owned WJR, an affiliate of the NBC Blue Network, and was able to negotiate an agreement with NBC to carry the games.

That's how the Thanksgiving Day tradition in the NFL crystallized. The Detroit Lions realized that by playing on a day when the Tigers were not playing and using their owner's power to ensure the broadcast is picked up, they could increase their reach and popularity. That is exactly what happened and they have played on Thanksgiving Day ever since.

Another team with a proud Thanksgiving Day tradition is the Dallas Cowboys. They began playing on the holiday in 1966, six years after their formation. In 1975 and 1977, they rotated with the St. Louis Cardinals at the insistence of commissioner Pete Rozelle, but the Cowboys were restored perpetually as they were the bigger draw. They also began playing on Thanksgiving Day as there were no other sports to watch on that day.

Since 2006, there has been a third game on Thanksgiving Day featuring teams other than the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys. It was held during prime time and completed a triple header that day. Since 2012, it has mostly been contested between divisional rivals, but this year it will deviate from the trend when the New Orleans Saints host the Buffalo Bills. Last year, this game did not take place due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak among the Baltimore Ravens squad, who were scheduled to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is the story of the Thanksgiving Day tradition in the NFL. When you tuck in to watch your favorite football game, do not forget to impart your thanks to the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys, who made this ritual possible.

